Destiny 2 Smite of Merain: How to get it, god rolls, and more

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder saw the return of the famous King's Fall raid. This raid was originally a part of Destiny 1, but the developers reprised it as it's one of the best activities that the game has to offer.

Just like every other raid, King's Fall also offers a few interesting weapons as rewards, provided that Guardians can complete their respective encounters. The Smite of Merain is one such weapon. Listed below are the different ways this weapon can be obtained, followed by its god rolls for both PvP and PvE.

How to get the Smite of Merain in Destiny 2

The Smite of Merain Legendary Pulse Rifle is offered as a reward for two separate encounters in the Destiny 2 King's Fall raid. Guardians can get their hands on this weapon by either completing the Warpriest encounter or the Daughters of Oryx encounter.

To make things even more interesting, this weapon can be crafted as well. Guardians might have to farm the two encounters a few times to get their hands on this weapon in the game. These are the only ways in which the weapon can be procured in the game. Here are all the god rolls for this weapon.

PvP god rolls

As mentioned before, the Smite of Merain is a Legendary Pulse Rifle. Pulse Rifles aren't usually seen in PvP, and the Smite of Merain might have a few takers. However, in the absence of heavy-hitting perks like Kill Clip or Armor Piercing rounds, this weapon might not make much of a difference in PvP.

Here are some of the rolls that Guardians need to look for if they want to use this weapon in Destiny 2 PvP:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10)

Magazine: Tactical Magazine (Magazine +3, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5)

Perk 1: Focused Fury (Dealing half the magazine as precision damage gives the weapon additional damage for the remainder of the magazine.)

Perk 2: Swashbuckler (This weapon gets additional damage from melee kills and kills made with this weapon)

PvE God Rolls

While the weapon might not be that great in PvP, it can be an absolute stunner in PvE. It's got some really interesting perks in the pool that can come in handy, especially in the end-game activities of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Moreover, given that this weapon is craftable, Guardians can also pick up the enhanced perks for this weapon while crafting, making it deadlier.

Here are some of the rolls that will come in handy in PvE activities in Destiny 2:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10)

Magazine: Tactical Magazine (Magazine +3, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5)

Perk 1: Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate additional grenade energy. Activating the grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves.) / Stats for All (Hitting three separate targets increases weapon handling, stability, reload speed, and range for a moderate duration.)

Perk 2: Firefly (Precision kills with this weapon increase reload speed for a short time. Defeated targets explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies) / Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active)

The original King's Fall was pretty popular amongst fans, and its return to Destiny 2 was a welcome one. With these incentives, players will definitely be looking to complete the raid as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi