How to craft Dares of Eternity weapons in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has brought an update that allows players to craft Dares of Eternity weapons. Since the Dares of Eternity activity was introduced, players have been asking for a way to craft the guns rather than having to play through the mode over and over again to obtain them.

Bungie listened and has made it so 25 Dares of Eternity items, ranging from weapons to ornaments, can be crafted by the player. They just have to find the Weapon Pattern first.

Crafting Dares of Eternity weapons

Now that Dares of Eternity weapons are craftable in Destiny 2, players can start finding their Weapon Patterns. Extracting a Weapon Pattern requires the Deepsight ability, introduced in The Witch Queen expansion.

Deepsight lets players interact with hidden objects and is how a Weapon Pattern can be obtained from any weapon found. When a Weapon Pattern is acquired for one of the Dares of Eternity weapons, it can be crafted.

Players will need to go to the Relic at the Enclave, as this is the only place where crafting is allowed. They should just approach the Relic, interact with it to open the crafting menu and select the relevant Dares of Eternity weapon to craft it.

All craftable Dares of Eternity items

Each Dares of Eternity item is either exotic or legendary in rarity. With Season of Plunder update in Destiny 2, players can craft them without having to hope for a lucky drop in the Dares of Eternity mode.

Here is each craftable item and weapon available:

Pardon Our Dust (Grenade Launcher)

Wastelander M5 (Shotgun)

BxR-55 Battler (Pulse Rifle)

Retraced Path (Trace Rifle)

Half-Truths (Sword)

The Other Half (Sword)

Equator Shell (Ghost Shell)

Unixursal Voyager (Ship)

Inspired Eidolon (Vehicle)

Deimosborn Cloak (Hunter Universal Ornament)

Deimosborn Grips (Hunter Universal Ornament)

Deimosborn Mask (Hunter Universal Ornament)

Deimosborn Strides (Hunter Universal Ornament)

Deimosborn Vest (Hunter Universal Ornament)

Pfhorian Gauntlets (Titan Universal Ornament)

Pfhorian Helm (Titan Universal Ornament)

Pfhorian Mark (Titan Universal Ornament)

Pfhorian Plate (Titan Universal Ornament)

S’phtish Bond (Warlock Universal Ornament)

S’phtish Boots (Warlock Universal Ornament)

S’phtish Cover (Warlock Universal Ornament)

S’phtish Gloves (Warlock Universal Ornament)

S’phtish Robes (Warlock Universal Ornament)

Sweaty Confetti (Weapon Mod)

What is Dares of Eternity in Destiny 2?

A look at the Valley stage in Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity (Image via Bungie)

Dares of Eternity was added to Destiny 2 towards the end of 2021 as part of Bungie's 30th Anniversary celebration. It is a six-player activity that is essentially a game show hosted by Xur and Starhorse.

There are a handful of levels and puzzles that players have to complete for a successful Dares of Eternity run in Destiny 2. They are as follows:

Players will be sent to the Valley and must defeat a wave of Taken before a wheel appears that spins on its own and randomly chooses the type of enemy for the next waves.

Next is a jumping puzzle that players must carefully traverse.

Subsequently, gamers will head to the Vault with another randomized enemy wheel, followed by a wave of basic enemies — the foes chosen by the wheel — and a mini-boss fight.

This is followed by a set of three doors where players will have to correctly choose the random one that Starhorse is thinking of.

Depending on the door chosen, they will have to face a boss connected to that faction.

Dares of Eternity is a very interesting mode and can be a lot of fun because of the randomization factors. Those who make it through the mode will receive rewards that may include some once-exclusive weapons.

