Xur is selling god roll gear for one last time in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 19 to 23)

Xur is back for the last time in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, and players can see him standing on Nessus. With the official reveal of multiple Arc 3.0 abilities, everyone is looking to get their hands on a new gear that can synergize with the subclass. Thankfully, the Agent of the Nine is the perfect vendor for it.

This weekend, Xur can be found on Nessus near Watcher's Grave waypoint. The location is pretty well-known among players. They have to go straight past the Vex portal and look for the vendor on the tree. The next time he appears will be with the Raid launch.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 19 to 23)

As mentioned before, Xur can be found on Nessus during the last week of Destiny 2 Season 17. He is selling the Crimson Hand Cannon in the Exotic section, alongside armor pieces such as Gemini Jester, Eternal Warrior, and Crown of Tempest.

All of these pieces are tailor-made for the Arc subclass, making them a great addition to a player's inventory.

In terms of weapons, this will now be the last chance for anyone to utilize the Dead Man's Tale's ability to two-shot players in PvP.

The weapon is being sold with perks such as Vorpal Weapon, which can three-shot any roaming super in Crucible, as long as the user lands all shots to the head.

In the Legendary inventory, the Arc Sidearm called Last Dance is being sold with Outlaw and Rangefinder.

Both perks are great for PvP, as Sidearms are slowly entering the meta in the Crucible. The weapon also comes with the Arc element, which will be useful with the rework too.

Another Arc weapon worth picking up from today's store is the First In, Last Out Arc Shotgun with Slideshot and Eye of the Storm.

While it might not have the best perks for the Crucible, this particular weapon isn't easy to obtain. Hence, having one slug Shotgun for PvE isn't such a bad thing.

In the armor section, the Titans should pick up the Wild Hunt Gauntlet, as it comes with 22 Resilience and 66 base stats. The chest armor has an Intellect of 20.

