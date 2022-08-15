Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 16 to 23): Last week of Season 17, all playlist bonus ranks, Team Scorched, and more

With only a little over seven days remaining for the new Destiny 2 season, the community is in for a treat on August 23. Bungie is expected to bring in new details regarding their Lightfall expansion and Season 18. Now would be a good time to prepare for the upcoming seasonal activities and Raid.

On August 16, Destiny 2 servers will undergo a complete reset on activities for the entire week. Players will gain bonuses in the playlist ranks, including Vanguard Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. Since it will be the last week of the season, players will get one last chance to gather whatever weapons they're missing and stock up on bounties for an EXP boost.

Listed below is all the significant upcoming content in the last week of Season 17, alongside a few things players can do to prepare.

All upcoming content in the last weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 16 to 23)

1) End of Season 17

Seasonal vendor in Season of the Haunted (Image via Bungie)

With the season coming to a close, there is a lot to be done before the next season launches. The upcoming reset will grant a reputation boost to anyone completing playlist activities. These will include the three regular game modes: Vanguard Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible.

Next, players will be able to enter the Proving Grounds as part of the Nightfall Strike, which is one of the longest in the game. Each completion will grant players increased EXP gains, as they are earned with activity streaks. The same will be the case for Gambit and Crucible, as players can opt to go for Team Scorched next week for fast match completions and rep gains.

Kimber Prime @KimberPrime



It's almost time for the new season Next week in DestinyIt's almost time for the new season Next week in DestinyIt's almost time for the new season 👀 https://t.co/IkEnj6AoSv

In terms of bounties, next week will be the last chance for Guardians to pick up and complete weekly bounties from vendors such as Petra Venj, Shaw Han, Variks, Hawthorn, and Lectern. Seasonal bounties from Crown or Solstice bounties from Eva will disappear after the new season goes live.

2) Proving Grounds Nightfall

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will be closing with Proving Grounds as the last Strike in the Nightfall rotation. Players are scheduled to get the Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle alongside its Adept version upon Platinum completion. The upcoming week will also be the last chance for anyone to gild their Conqueror title as all objectives will reset after August 23.

This Strike usually throws in Unstoppable and Barrier Champions, alongside all three elemental shields. For anyone looking to farm a decent Sniper Rifle for both PvP and PvE at the last second, next week's a great time to do so.

3) Team Scorched

Team Scorched (Image via Destiny 2)

Team Scorched is one of the most popular PvP game modes, thanks to its simplicity. Each match takes seven minutes to complete, allowing players to gain reputation through streaks faster. With bonus ranks next week, reaching rank 16 on Shaxx for the Chain of Command Machine Gun won't be such a tough job.

Defeating 50 combatants in next week's Team Scorched will also complete the Week 3 Seasonal Challenge, "Scorched Earth."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi