Destiny 2: How to quickly craft Dares of Eternity weapons (2022)

It has been a while since Bungie released Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity with the 30th Anniversary update, and the impact of the patch can be felt even today. From shifting playstyles to releasing new weapons, Bungie went all in with their December hotfix in last year's Season of the Lost.

Dares of Eternity was in a weird spot on everyone's to-do list, especially due to the limited RNG loot after running for over 10 minutes. However, things have changed for the better this season, as the company introduced new perks on old weapons, as well as an Origin Trait, and most importantly, crafting patterns.

This will guide you through some quick processes to obtain Dares of Eternity weapon patterns.

There are many ways to get Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity weapons quickly in 2022

1) Weekly pinnacle

The easiest step to progress your Dares deepsight is by getting guaranteed drops from the activity. Thankfully, Bungie has made this possible in the ongoing season (aside from simply adding weapons to the Enclave).

The Starhorse weekly bounty (Image via Destiny 2/Bungie)

In the TWAB of September 8, 2022, Bungie clarified additional details regarding the Dares weapons.

Players who can run the Legend variant of the Dares of Eternity activity and reach a pinnacle score of 250,000 will get a guaranteed red-bordered pinnacle weapon. This can only be done once per week and with one character. Repeating the same process after acquiring the guaranteed deepsight weapon for the first time won't work again.

Hence, start doing Legend Dares with LFGs at the start of every week and gather a guaranteed deepsight weapon. This is, by far, the fastest way to get a guaranteed red-bordered weapon, as everything else is still RNG.

2) Destiny 2 Legend Dares

Each Dares red-bordered weapon needs to be leveled up five times to make it craftable on the Enclave. However, Bungie has added a small QoL change, where simply dismantling a deepsight weapon can lead to players unlocking the weapon. Be careful not to dismantle your pinnacles, as leveling them up before is recommended.

Dares of Eternity (Image via Destiny 2/Bungie)

Having said that, running Legend with 1570 power requirements will be the best option. Since you will know the final boss and mob types in each encounter, getting infinite heavy ammo won't be the toughest job in the world. Simply breeze through each encounter with your fireteam and accumulate a high score.

Doing all the aforementioned processes increases the chances of spawning an additional chest, with a total of four reward chests upon completion. This significantly increases one's chances of getting a red-bordered weapon per run.

You can prepare for all three kinds of Champions and elemental shields, but weapons like Gjallarhorn and Thunderlord can wipe out most adds, from trash to elites.

3) Bounty and Paraversal Hauls

The Paraversal Haul (Image via Destiny 2/Bungie)

Starhorse inside Xur's Treasure Hoard allows everyone to pick up six bounties, out of which three are dailies, and the rest are weeklies. Completing these bounties rewards a Paraversal Hauls, which has a chance of dropping Treasure Keys, Strange Coins, Exotic gear, and Legendary gear.

What you should be looking for here are the Treasure Keys. Turning on these keys to open the Treasure Chest in front of Xur will increase your chances of getting a random red-bordered Dares weapon.

