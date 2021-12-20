BXR-55 Battler god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Aside from the latest weapons and sandbox, Destiny 2's Anniversary patch was also about bringing back childhood for a lot of Halo fans. Players got to see a total of five weapons from Bungie's previously celebrated video game series. Each of them has its own set of unique perks and frames, suitable for the ongoing sandbox.

Destiny 2 Anniversary weapons (Image via Bungie)

One of the weapons that Bungie paid homage to is the classic Battle Rifle in Halo, known as the BXR-55 Battler in Destiny 2. It can be acquired by opening the treasure chest located within Xur's Treasure Hoard using a key. The following article breaks down the best perks that players can get for this Pulse Rifle.

Essential perks to have for the Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle BXR-55 Battler

The Battle Rifle from Halo has always been a fan-favorite since its release. It fires a three-round burst, much like how a Pulse Rifle works in Destiny 2. However, the BXR-55 Battler is a Legacy PR-55 Framed weapon, which is the first of its kind. It significantly increases the weapon's accuracy, stability, and targeting while hip firing.

The BXR-55 Battler also has a base aim-assist of 85 alongside a recoil of 70. It deals 450 Rounds of firepower per minute, which can be considered higher than standard Pulse Rifles in the game. Naturally, this comes at the cost of range and damage.

However, Destiny 2 players can make up for the low range and damage with the ideal perks. Pulse Rifles are one of the most overpowered weapon types in PvP. In addition, the newest frame of the BXR-55 Battler can enable ridiculous accuracy while hip firing with the weapon, making it another powerhouse in long-range fights.

The best perks that Guardians can go for in Destiny 2 PvP include:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Recoil Control and Handling.

for increased Recoil Control and Handling. Steady Rounds for Stability, or Ricochet Rounds for Range.

for Stability, or for Range. Outlaw for a great increase in Reload Speed time, or Killing Wind for Mobility and Range after a kill.

for a great increase in Reload Speed time, or for Mobility and Range after a kill. Kill Clip for added Damage after a kill, or Eye of the Storm for more Accuracy after the wielder's health gets lower.

For PvE, Guardians can go for Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie as both of these perks can synergize with each other.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

