Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 21 to 28): Bonus Gambit ranks, Proving Grounds Nightfall, and more 

Guardians of Destiny 2 have a lot to wrap their heads around right now. Festivities don't seem to end for the players during the holidays, with Anniversary events, Moments of Triumph, and Dawning. However, Guardians only have until January 4 to make full use of the 'Dawning' event.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



The Dawning is here and brings new treats for all.



❄️ There's snow place like home.The Dawning is here and brings new treats for all.❄️ bung.ie/dawning There's snow place like home.The Dawning is here and brings new treats for all.❄️ bung.ie/dawning https://t.co/iZzWDw3GtR

Naturally, the upcoming week will throw in a few new surprises for the players. Gambit will be getting a boost in Infamy ranks, and the Nightfall pool will consist of a Proving Grounds strike alongside Team Scorched in the Destiny 2 Crucible playlist.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset for December 21

1) Bonus Gambit Ranks

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will yet again have a chance to earn the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher or the Gambit ornament. Since earning Infamy points is easier than before, players simply need to obtain an activity streak instead of a win-streak.

The EXP earned after each Gambit completion will increase the ranking bonus, pushing players closer to a reset.

Earning the Destiny 2 ornament for the Ascendancy will help clear the seasonal challenge "Display of Authority". Getting the weapon and the ornament will require two resets.

2) Nightfall strike

Proving Grounds (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming week will have the "Proving Grounds" strike in the Nightfall pool. Guardians must make their way through the Cabal forces and greet Ignovun, Caiatl's Champion.

Players will face additional Champion mobs alongside elemental shields. Compared to other strikes in the game, Proving Grounds is one of the extended activities.

PlayStation UK @PlayStationUK Fight for glory! Become a champion! Try not to die!

Enter the new Proving Grounds Strike in Destiny 2. Fight for glory! Become a champion! Try not to die!Enter the new Proving Grounds Strike in Destiny 2. https://t.co/6zlOOG525N

Weapons such as Hothead and Hung Jury will be in the drop pool. Typically, Destiny 2 gamers will have a chance to get an adept version of these weapons after Platinum completion in Grandmaster difficulty.

3) Team Scorched

Team Scorched (Image via Destiny 2)

Team Scorched will be an upcoming Destiny 2 Crucible game mode available to players with the weekly reset. The Guardian has to simply obliterate the players on the opposing team using a Fallen Rocket Launcher.

However, unlike Scorch Cannon in PvE, Guardians can launch themselves into the air by firing in the ground.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming Team Scorched will also help players complete the "Sacred Scorcher" seasonal challenge.

Edited by Saman