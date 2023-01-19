Top 5 Scout Rifles for Destiny 2 PvE

After releasing themselves from the grasp of EA, Bungie released one of the best multiplayer games ever: Destiny 2. A first-person looter-shooter is set in the final frontier, Space.

MMORPG elements keep the game fresh, with new content being doled out by Bungie at a regular pace. Players always have something to grind for, fight incredibly strong enemies, go on raids, face off against other players, etc.

Among the many weapon types in the game, Scout Rifles are a great choice for someone looking for a long-range, slow playstyle. This weapon category also has incredibly powerful guns that will come in handy in almost any situation. They are known to provide great DPS against any threat, making them excellent farming tools.

Best choices for Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 PvE

1) Touch of Malice

Its aesthetics are not the only thing malicious about it, as this scout rifle is known to be deadly. It can stack layers of damage to deal with enemies but also drains the player’s health.

The final shot from this gun consumes a portion of the player's health to deal bonus damage, while precision shots grant stacks of Charged Blight. Ten of these stacks debuffs the enemy into taking 50% more damage from the Touch of Malice as well as other weapons of Sorrow.

This rapid-fire rifle was introduced in season 18 and is an excellent choice for PvE in Destiny 2. It can be acquired from the King’s Fall raid.

2) Dead Man’s Tale

This exotic rifle was introduced in season 13 with a classic cowboy rifle look. Many consider this their favorite rifle for its massive damage output and ease of use. It takes down even the hardest of enemies in a few shots. Its perk, Cranial Spike, grants a stacking damage bonus and reload speed on precision strikes. This damage can go up to 40%.

It is acquired by completing the Presage Mission, which can be repeated weekly for better rolls on the gun. Many players like to use it in both PvE and PvP situations in Destiny 2.

3) Night Watch

The Night Watch lets players hit and run from a distance. Its lightweight Frame is meant to let its users maintain their mobility without having to sacrifice damage. It boasts great accuracy and handling, making it an excellent choice for hip firing on the fly. Players are known to take this to PvE and PvP sections for these reasons.

Overall a great and balanced choice for Destiny 2 players. They should be trying to get Rapid Hit with Explosive Payload for a deadly combo. Other good rolls include Subsistence and Multikill Clip. The Night Watch can be farmed from Umbral Engrams and World Activities.

4) Tarnished Mettle

Many consider this an upgraded version of the Night Watch due to its Lightweight Frame being a great pair with Voltshot. This perk activates for a short period when the player reloads after a kill. Shooting an enemy with this perk active causes them to jolt, which chains lightning to other nearby enemies. Voltshot is often paired with Rapid Hit for a deadly combo.

For arc builds in Destiny 2, players can't go wrong with this one. Its other perks are also highly desirable and very strong. The Tarnished Mettle is received upon completing seasonal activities like Expedition and Ketchcrash.

5) Hung Jury SR4

Precision Frames give guns a more predictable recoil, but that is not the greatest thing about the Hung Jury. It has a high fire rate that pairs exceptionally well with perks like Firefly and Rapid Hit. With a boost to reload speed, this Scout Rifle can dish out huge damage against enemies. Switching its perk to Box Breathing makes it highly potent in PvP.

Destiny 2 players will find this an easy-to-use gun with deadly perks that can be used against any content. The Hung Jury has a futuristic white look and can be farmed from nightfall missions.

This game is all about grinding up the power ladder. Players constantly need to upgrade their gear and armory to reach the next level and tackle more difficult content. The key to a looting game is consistency in randomness, and Destiny 2 has managed to strike the perfect balance.

