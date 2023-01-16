Destiny 2 Season 19 Grandmaster Nightfall details: Release date, time, power requirement, weapons, and more 

After weeks of waiting, Destiny 2 players will finally be able to access the most high-end activity in the game. Grandmaster Nightfalls are meant to test the patience of even the most experienced players since massive differences in power between players and combatants tend to become quite the challenge.

The high-tier PvE game mode will become available on January 17, at 9 am PDT. Players will be able to access via the Vanguard node on Director, followed by a separate node dedicated only to the Grandmaster difficulty.

The following article lists everything related to the Nightfall difficulty, including power caps, calendars, and more.

Additional details on the upcoming Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall in Season of the Seraph

1) Release date and time for all major regions

Destiny 2 Season 19 Grandmaster Nightfall will become available on January 17, at 9 am PDT. Hence, the release times for all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (January 17).

10:30 pm (January 17). China: 1 am (January 18).

1 am (January 18). UK: 6 pm (January 17).

6 pm (January 17). Australia: 3 am (January 18).

3 am (January 18). Brazil: 2 pm (January 17).

Kyber @Kyber3000



📸:

: kyber3000.com/NF



Note: Schedule and weapon is the same for all other difficulties (except non-adept weapons). Birthplace of the Vile has 2 Chieftains w/random shields. Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls (Season 19)📸: kyber3000.com/GM-Nightfalls Note: Schedule and weapon is the same for all other difficulties (except non-adept weapons). Birthplace of the Vile has 2 Chieftains w/random shields. Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls (Season 19) 📸: kyber3000.com/GM-Nightfallsℹ️: kyber3000.com/NFNote: Schedule and weapon is the same for all other difficulties (except non-adept weapons). Birthplace of the Vile has 2 Chieftains w/random shields. https://t.co/u8UbO9Ruyv

As mentioned earlier, the "play button" under the Grandmaster node will be unlocked right after the weekly reset takes place on January 17.

2) Nightfall and weapon calendar

Corrupted (Image via Destiny 2)

The following is a list of Nightfall Strikes and the weapons that will be available from January 17:

The Insight Terminus: Mindbender's Ambition Solar Shotgun. (January 17)

The Scarlet Keep: Horror's Least Arc Pulse Rifle. (January 24)

Birthplace of the Vile: Hung Jury SR4 Kinetic Scout Rifle. (January 31)

The Corrupted: Militia's Birthright Void Breech Grenade Launcher. (February 7)

The Glassway: DFA Kinetic Hand Cannon. (February 14)

Warden of Nothing: Wendigo GL3 Arc Heavy Grenade Launcher. (February 21)

Typically, players will gain access to the Adept version of all the aforementioned weapons, exclusively from Grandmaster difficulty.

3) Power requirement

Bungie recently announced changes to the entire power requirement regarding Grandmaster Nightfalls. Hence, starting January 17, players won't have to be 1605 to be able to enter the high-tier activity. Instead, the minimum requirement has been brought down to 1595.

Grandmaster Nightfall (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the company has kept the difficulty of the game mode intact, as players will still be 25 power levels under the combatants. Hence, no matter how powerful a player is, everyone will be capped at 1595 against enemies of 1620. Each Nightfall Strike will have radar disabled, with limited revivals, additional Champion enemies, and Extinguish.

Each Nightfall will have specific burn modifiers in them, including Solar, Void, and Arc. This leads to players dealing more elemental damage with the cost of receiving way more.

4) Conqueror seal

Conqueror seal (Image via Destiny 2)

Players who haven't earned a seal tied to the Grandmaster difficulty will need to play one Strike each week. However, those with a Conqueror seal will be able to gild it by playing through all six missions on the same day. In terms of weapons, only one piece of gear can be farmed each week until all six Strikes go live.

Additionally, someone without the seal can choose to run all Strikes on the same day, since a leader in their fireteam with the Conqueror seal can also launch them.

Poll : 0 votes