Bungie announces major accessibility changes to Destiny 2 before the Lightfall release 

The official Twitter account of Destiny 2 recently came forth with some major news for players ahead of Lightfall in February. With the seasonal storyline and the initial days of EXP farming over for most players, it is time to prepare for bigger content in the coming days. Bungie will be changing things up a bit, as they would like to call them "a preview of things to come in Lightfall."

While this did come as a surprise to many players, the changes mentioned in their posts have been positively received in the community. From reducing the cost of focusing on weapons to making Grandmaster Nightfalls more beginner-friendly, players are in for a treat in the upcoming weeks of Destiny 2 Season 19.

Major Destiny 2 changes announced by Bungie which include armor mods, focus costs, and more

On January 11, Bungie announced multiple changes that will be implemented within the next week. With noteworthy additions confirmed for the Lightfall expansion, the company wants to hold a short preview of everything they have in store. Starting with build crafting, players will be getting access to all standard mods currently in the game.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame As a preview of things to come in Lightfall, we have some exciting updates coming soon.



Bungie stated the following regarding the addition of mods in Destiny 2:

Hence, changes will be made with the daily reset on January 11, as everyone will gain access to all mods in their inventories. However, Raid mods and Adept mods from Master Dungeons and Grandmaster Nightfall. Additionally, weapons from Gambit, Vanguard, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner will require 25 Legendary Shards. Similarly, Adept weapons from Saint-14 will cost 50 Legendary Shards.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Get ready to focus up.



Lastly, with Grandmaster Nightfalls scheduled for January 17, Bungie stated the following regarding the changes coming in the endgame activity:

In our next update, the Grandmaster Power cap and structure will become more approachable for all players, while remaining some of our most challenging content.

By saying it's "approachable for all players," Bungie could mean a lot going forward this season. Grandmaster Nightfalls can have their power requirements reduced by 10 overall, or they can change the overall model to something like a Master content, where players are not capped at a specific power level.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Grandmaster Nightfalls arrive on January 17.



In our next update, the Grandmaster Power cap and structure will become more approachable for all players, while remaining some of our most challenging content.



Destiny 2 Lightfall has less than a couple of months remaining before it hits the official servers on February 28.

