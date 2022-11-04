Destiny 2 Solar subclass will undergo massive changes in Season 19 

With the upcoming Destiny 2 Season 19, Bungie is looking to change multiple ongoing meta yet again. In the latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company detailed its plans for subclass changes across all game modes. Some of them include nerfs, while others involve some adjustments.

The blog post includes detailed explanations across four separate sections, arranging four current subclasses in the Guardian's inventory. While Bungie feels like the 30th Anniversary patch has led to players accumulating supers in competitive PvP, the current plan is to 'normalize' the existing subclasses.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Bungie will be “tuning” Solar, Void, Arc, and Stasis abilities in Season 19.



Large scale ability economy tuning will be post Lightfall and include Strand. Bungie will be “tuning” Solar, Void, Arc, and Stasis abilities in Season 19. Large scale ability economy tuning will be post Lightfall and include Strand. https://t.co/XFwhSXpXJM

This article lists every change coming to the Solar subclass in Destiny 2 Season 19.

Every announced change in Solar 3.0 for Destiny 2 Season 19

Resilience tier 10 (Image via Destiny 2)

The primary focus for Bungie when it came to Solar was its healing ability. To counter excessive incoming damage in high-tier PvE activities, Guardians have perfected their builds around Restoration across all three classes, with the added benefit of having high Resilience.

However, Bungie feels the combination of the two is a bit overpowered, and 'careless' players don't get 'punished' enough, even in Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Hence, players will see adjustments in Restoration buffs in x1 and x2. The exact numbers are as follows:

Restoration x1 base healing rate will be reduced from 25 to 20 health/sec. (40 health/sec in PvE, down from 50).

Restoration x2 base healing rate will be reduced from 40 to 32.5 health/sec. (65 health/sec in PvE, down from 80).

Healing Grenade (Image via Bungie)

Players should note that all the points mentioned above will be applicable for both PvP and PvE. While everyone can keep their high Resilience builds intact, the community should think twice before relying on their Restoration aspects for Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Another buff that came with Solar 3.0 was the Radiant. Specific Fragments tied to this buff will be adjusted for the upcoming season. These include the following:

Ember of Torches: Base duration will be reduced from 10 to eight seconds. Will also apply a -10 Discipline penalty while equipped.

Base duration will be reduced from 10 to eight seconds. Will also apply a -10 Discipline penalty while equipped. Ember of Solace: Will provide a 50% increase from base duration instead of five seconds.

Ember of Torches Fragment (Image via Destiny 2)

The last few changes in the Destiny 2 Solar subclass will focus on Hunters, as Bungie nerfs the Mobile class' super abilities and Aspects:

Knock 'Em Down:

It will provide 15% damage resistance while using Deadshot instead of bonus duration.

15% bonus resistance to Marksman Golden Gun will be removed.

Blade Barrage projectiles will be reduced from five to three per group, releasing 20 Knives instead of 24.

Knock 'Em Down Aspect (Image via Destiny 2)

Warlocks will undergo a slight buff, as Celestial Fire's damage at close range will increase from 90 to 100.

Poll : 0 votes