Why this Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weapon is a must-have

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has seen some of the best weapons in the game so far. Like previous seasons, some of the weapons introduced during this season come with an exclusive seasonal perk. In the right hands, weapons with this perk can go on a rampage and clear an entire room full of ads with just a couple of bullets.

The weapon in question here is the Brigand's Law sidearm. This is one of the best possible sidearms in the game for many reasons. Although it doesn't look like much, this weapon can come in handy in a lot of situations. That said, here's why Guardians need to get their hands on this weapon.

Is Brigand's Law a good enough weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder?

With the right rolls, the Brigand's Law is a very deadly weapon in the game. Destiny 2 has decent sidearms for Guardians to play around with, but not all of them are that good in the game.

The Brigand's Law, on the other hand, can be used with every Arc 3.0 build effectively. The best part of this weapon is that it drops with the Voltshot perk. This is more of a seasonal perk, just like Incandescent, that was seen on many Season of the Haunted weapons. Whenever an enemy was defeated with a weapon with the Incandescent perk, the targets were scorched in a short radius.

The Voltshot perk does something similar, but Guardians don't have to defeat an enemy for this perk to kick in. This perk is activated whenever the weapon is reloaded. After every reload, the first shot of the weapon jolts targets, chaining lightning to nearby enemies. This feature makes the Voltshot Brigand's Law an ad-clearing monster in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Since this is an arc weapon and a fully automatic sidearm, defeating targets with it will continuously create Ionic Traces. Collecting these Ionic Traces grants the ability energy and, in some cases, amplifies Guardians as well. This procs well with the Spark of Ions and the Spark of Discharge fragments in Destiny 2, making this weapon a must-have.

Although it might be difficult to get Voltshot Brigand's Law, Guardians can get the perk by crafting it. There's an enhanced version of the perk available as well. It's unclear if the enhanced perk provides additional damage, but it does increase the time for which this perk is active, giving Guardians more time to search for targets.

That said, this perk is extremely effective in most PvE activities barring the end-game ones. Even in those, Brigand's Law might find some utility, but there are better weapons since most end-game activities have DPS checks.

Other than that, Voltshot Brigand's Law might also find some utility in PvP activities. This weapon has a rapid-fire frame and fires full auto, making it one of the best weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

