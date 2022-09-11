Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: How long does it take to fully upgrade the Star Chart?

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is off to a strong start. With the arrival of the Arc 3.0 rework, Guardians have been running wild, shooting lightning bolts at almost anything and everything that dares to move.

Over the past couple of seasons, Guardians have been able to unlock upgrades on the Seasonal Vendor without it affecting their gameplay too much. Bungie shook this up in the Season of Plunder. Now, there is a specific order in which the upgrades need to be unlocked. To make the most out of this season and all the other seasonal activities, players need to take note of this.

For the most part, these upgrades are time-gated, so Guardians won't be able to unlock all of them right from the beginning.

Unlocking the Star Chart upgrades in Destiny 2 is a lengthy process

In a nutshell, Guardians will have to wait a total of 11 weeks to unlock all these upgrades. To unlock the upgrades on the Star Chart, Guardians need to use Repute. This is a seasonal currency that can be used with the Star Chart in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

It has no other use, nor will it be transferred to the upcoming season. Even if it does get transferred to the next season, Guardians won't be able to use it anywhere other than the Star Chart.

To earn Repute in the game, Guardians will have to complete Weekly Challenges. As seen till now, there are two challenges per week that offer one piece of Repute each. That's a total of two Reputes that a Guardian can earn in a week.

Coming to the Star Chart, there are a total of 21 upgrades that Guardians can unlock in Destiny 2. Each row has seven upgrades, with three rows in total. Out of all these 21 upgrades, not all are worth unlocking. There is a specific pattern in which these upgrades should be unlocked, which has been broken down in this guide.

For all the completionists out there, unlocking all the upgrades is something they're vying for. However, as mentioned above, this entire process is time-gated. Guardians will only be able to unlock two upgrades each week. Given that there are 21 upgrades in total, 11 weeks need to pass before Guardians can claim all the upgrades.

The stats above are based on the fact that Guardians can earn two Repute points in a week. The time required to unlock all the Star Chart upgrades in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder can change if Bungie decides to alter the amount of Repute that a Guardian can collect per week.

Given that the season has already started, Guardians can now start grinding the activities. The Weekly Challenges can get slightly tedious, and Guardians shouldn't wait for the 11 weeks to elapse as they can be pressed for time in the end.

