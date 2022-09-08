Destiny 2 Lost Sector monthly calendar for Season of Plunder (September 8 to 30)

Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 have become one of the most-played activities in the popular game. Ever since the implementation of Exotic armor loot with increased difficulties, players have had only one source of farming for their favorite armor pieces. However, things became more active when Bungie added two modes in the same Lost Sectors, which rotate daily across the entire system.

Each Lost Sector consists of two difficulties, both of which grant Exotic loot based on the tier. Players can either choose to run a Legend or Master version of the same Lost Sector, requiring 1570 and 1600 Power Level, respectively. However, running the Master tier solo will have a significantly increased chance of an Exotic drop, as opposed to the Legend tier.

The following article lists all the upcoming Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder for the month of September. The list will showcase every Lost Sector with their dates, Champions, elemental shields, and Exotic rewards.

All upcoming Destiny 2 Lost Sectors and their respective Exotic drops in September (2022)

Lost Sectors weren't very popular within the community, except for those who liked to turn in daily and weekly bounties often. With over 30 Lost Sectors to choose from, each of them holds a fair number of enemies that can feed easily to an Exotic quest or a catalyst calibration.

K1 Crew Quarters (Image via Destiny 2)

However, running a Lost Sector now has a lot of significant meaning to a player's loadout. As mentioned before, a Legend or a Master Lost Sector solo completion grants players a chance at exclusive Exotic gear, which otherwise, has no drop rate in other loot pools.

The schedule for all the upcoming Lost Sectors alongside their names and rewards is as follows:

September 8: K1 Logistics- Barrier, Overload, Arc, Solar (Exotic chest)

September 9: K1 Communion- Barrier, Overload, Solar, Void (Exotic helm)

September 10: Skydock IV- Barrier, Unstoppable, Void (Exotic legs)

September 11: Scavenger's Den- Barrier, Overload, Arc (Exotic hands)

September 12: Quarry- Barrier, Unstoppable, Solar, Void (Exotic chest)

September 13: Excavation Site XII- Barrier, Unstoppable, Arc (Exotic helm)

September 14: Concealed Void- Barrier, Overload, Solar, Void (Exotic legs)

September 15: Bunker E15- Barrier, Overload, Void (Exotic hands)

September 16:Conflux- Barrier Unstoppable, Void (Exotic chest)

September 17:The Rift- Barrier, Overload, Solar, Void (Exotic helm)

September 18: K1 Crew Quarters- Barrier, Overload, Solar (Exotic legs)

As the current rotation comes to a close, the next one will start off on September 19 with the same Destiny 2 Lost Sectors in the pool. However, with each rotation, the rewards will vary. The rewards for the Lost Sector rotation from September 19 to 30 are as follows:

September 19: K1 Logistics (Exotic hands)

September 20: K1 Communion (Exotic chest)

September 21: Skydock IV (Exotic helm)

September 22: Scavenger's Den (Exotic legs)

September 23: The Quarry (Exotic hands)

September 24: Excavation Site XII (Exotic chest)

September 25: Concealed Void (Exotic helm)

September 26: Bunker E15 (Exotic legs)

September 27: The Conflux (Exotic arms)

September 28: The Rift (Exotic chest)

September 29: K1 Crew Quarters (Exotic helm)

September 30: K1 Logistics (Exotic legs)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has roughly two months after the end of September, and Lost Sectors will keep rotating daily with different gears in the reward pool every single day.

Skydock IV (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can increase their chances of getting an Exotic to drop by completing a run in Platinum. This can be achieved by defeating all Champions inside the Lost Sector in any given difficulty.

