Destiny 2 Sepulcher Lost Sector guide: Location, Exotic drops, and more (July 14)

Destiny 2 just had its daily reset a few hours ago, resetting a few interesting things that players can opt to do. With the ongoing Iron Banner and Grandmaster Nightfalls, the community will want every viable Exotic in the game. Hence, Lost Sectors have become one of the most popular places to farm the rarest armor pieces for all classes.

With the recent daily reset, the Sepulcher Lost Sector in the Throne World is available for high-tier loot. Typically, you can run the activity on both Legend and Master difficulty, with the latter mode significantly increasing your chances of getting an Exotic drop. Today's loot includes Exotic leg armor for all classes.

This article breaks down everything you need to know about the Sepulcher Lost Sector.

The new Sepulcher Lost Sector from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is dropping Exotic leg armor (July 14)

1) Location

Sepulcher Lost Sector location (Image via Destiny 2)

The Sepulcher Lost Sector can be found within the Florescent Canal region of Savathun's Throne World. To navigate towards the entrance, spawn on the Quagmire waypoint and start heading towards the Florescent Canal from any direction.

Once you're in the area, head all the way left and look for a small space with Hive plates. You can refer to the image below for a clearer idea.

Hive plates located within the Florescent Canal (Image via Destiny 2)

You will see the entrance just opposite these plates. Do keep in mind that you will need to complete the Lost Sector in Standard difficulty at least once per character to unlock both the Legend and the Master difficulty.

2) Exotic loots

Geomag Stabilizers for Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon completion, you will get Exotic leg armor pieces for the equipped class. The drops prioritize the Exotic gear you don't have and increase its drop rate. As mentioned before, completing each run on the highest difficulty also grants the highest chance of getting an Exotic drop.

Some noteworthy Exotic leg armor pieces for all three classes include:

Star Eater Scales for Hunters.

Path of Burning Steps for Titans.

Secant Filaments for Warlocks.

Radiant Dance Machines for Hunters.

Boots of the Assembler for Warlocks.

Rain of Fire for Warlocks.

The mentioned Exotic gear aren't guaranteed to drop, as players often farm for armor they already own for better stats.

3) Modifiers

Lost Sector modifiers for today (Image via Destiny 2)

The recommended power requirement for Legend difficulty is 1560, while the Master version requires a power of 1590. The modifiers on Master Sepulcher include the following:

Limited revives.

Match game with Arc and Solar shields.

Solar burn.

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Fire Pit, which causes acolytes to spawn fire pool upon death.

Pairing a Pulse Rifle and a Glaive will be the safest choice for loadouts alongside Gjallarhorn or Stormchaser. Since Sepulcher is one of the longest Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 right now, taking your time here is highly recommended.

During your run, the expected number of Barrier Champions that you might face is 5, with the number of Unstoppable being 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far