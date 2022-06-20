How to get Outbreak Perfected and its catalyst in Destiny 2 (2022)

Outbreak Perfected was one of the most powerful Exotics in Destiny 2 Year 2. Players had to run a specific mission called "Zero Hour", where a fireteam of three or anyone solo could take charge to acquire the weapon and its catalyst. It was similar to Presage from Year 4 and the newly introduced Vox Obscura in Year 5.

However. similar to plenty of content before Beyond Light, Bungie vaulted this mission and discontinued ways for players to get the weapon and its catalysts for a whole year. With the release of The Witch Queen, the company decided to add the catalyst back into the loot pool.

The following article will guide you through the process of acquiring the Outbreak Perfected Exotic Pulse Rifle and its catalyst in Destiny 2.

Playlist activities are crucial to getting Outbreak Perfected in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) How to get the weapon and its usage

To acquire the Outbreak Perfected Exotic Pulse Rifle, you will need to head to the Tower first and open the Monument to Lost Lights. Here, you can pick up the weapon under the Red War Exotics tab, listed under Year 1, despite it being released in Year 2.

Red War Exotics tab in Exotic Kiosk (Image via Destiny 2)

The Outbreak Perfected costs one Exotic Cipher, 100,000 Glimmers, 250 Dusklight Shards and two Ascendant Shards. It consists of the following perks:

Extended Barrel for increased range, reduced handling, and moderate recoil control.

Accurized rounds for increased range.

Outlaw for decreased reload time after precision kills.

Parasitism for more damage to enemies based on the number of SIVA nanites attached to them.

Its Exotic trait, The Corruption Spreads, creates SIVA nanite swarms during rapid hits and precision kills. This is greatly effective in both PvP and PvE, as additional modifications can be made by applying the catalyst.

2) What a Catalyst does and how to get it

Outbreak Perfected catalyst (Image via Destiny 2)

To get the Outbreak Perfected catalyst, you will need to run playlist activities such as Vanguard Strike, Crucible, and Gambit. Similar to the Whisper catalyst being reintroduced in The Witch Queen, you will need a little bit of luck while running the playlist activities, but it is definitely worth the grind.

The catalyst perk, Disease Vector, increases the nanite damage of the weapon upon activation. In PvP, Guardians and combatants who die with nanites attached to them will spawn additional nanites. The Outbreak Perfected Exotic depends very much on its nanites, alongside its 450 RPM fire rate, which recently got buffed by Bungie.

To upgrade the weapon to masterwork and complete the catalyst, you must score approximately 500 precision kills with it. Specific encounters such as the first checkpoint in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon or the Shuro Chi boss in the Last Wish raid are great for progressing the catalyst.

Nanites spawned after each kill can interfere with the process, so try and wait until they fade before you kill the next target. PvP is a good place, especially Momentum Controls, where opposing Guardians can easily die with fewer shots to the head.

