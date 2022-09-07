Destiny 2 god roll guide: Roar of the Bear for PvE (2022)

One of Destiny 2's most played pinnacle activities is back in the third week of Season 18. The Iron banner, one of the game's most renowned PvP game modes, is here to give Guardians a chance to farm pinnacle weapons for a week. Of those gears, two are fairly new to the inventory.

The Roar of the Bear Solar Rocket Launcher makes its return to the current sandbox with a bunch of new perks as well. Players can acquire these weapons by gathering enough Iron Engrams and focusing them on Saladin's inventory. This way, anyone can increase their chances of getting a god-roll Iron banner weapon before the week is over.

Listed below are the best perk combinations available on the new Roar of the Bear Rocket Launcher.

Best perk combinations on the Roar of the Bear Rocket Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE

1) Usage

Rocket Launchers are in a respectable position on the usage charts, especially when it comes to damaging bosses or Champions. Ever since the release of Gjallarhorn back in December 2021, Bungie has yet to release a suitable alternative for players. While the Roar of the Bear might be a Legendary weapon, it can hit harder than any powerful Rocket Launcher in the game.

The Roar of the Bear is a High Impact Framed Rocket Launcher, coming in with high damage numbers at the cost of a slow fire rate. The base Blast Radius of the weapon is 90, with 37 Velocity, and 65 Handling. It comes with perks such as Chain Reaction and Incandescent, both of which can clear an entire room.

The variety of perks makes this weapon a flexible option for both, add clears with Solar builds and boss DPS.

2) Destiny 2 PvE god roll

Roar of the Bear Rocket Launcher (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As stated earlier, the Roar of the Bear can be used to damage elites or bosses and clearing adds at the same time. Players can even choose to pair it with a Gjallarhorn in the fireteam to activate the Wolfpack Rounds for more damage and efficient room clears.

The best perk combinations on the Legendary Solar Rocket Launcher for add clear in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

Alloy Casing for reduced Stability and increased Reload Speed.

Ambitious Assassin for overflowing the magazine based on the number of rapid kills made beforehand.

Chain Reaction for a Solar explosion with each final blow.

Incandescent is a great replacement in place of Chain Reaction as both perks are suitable for damaging a large group of enemies. However, Incandescent is capable of applying scorch to enemies, making Solar builds powerful with this weapon. With these combinations, players need to utilize both the perks in the last column to activate the Ambitious Assassin perk.

Roar of the Bear god roll for boss DPS (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

For Destiny 2 boss DPS, the best perk combinations are as follows:

Linear Compensator for Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

Alloy Casing for reduced Stability and increased Reload Speed.

Impulse Amplifier for 35% faster velocity on projectiles.

Lasting Impression for a 25% increased damage after being attached to the target for 3 seconds.

Auto Loading Holster in the last column is a great replacement if players want to damage elites and bosses with a different weapon after firing one projectile.

