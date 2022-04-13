How to complete the Looping Catalyst challenge in Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple 

Challenges inside Destiny 2 raids stand true to their name, as each encounter can be pretty frustrating with an additional objective. The game has five raids, each having a specific challenge bound for every encounter that grants players a chance to earn double loot. This is applicable for the latest Vow of the Disciple activity as well.

Introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, Vow of the Disciple takes players inside the Darkness pyramid. Here, the entire community is introduced to a new enemy type for the first time. This week's challenge is related to this enemy, who is also the raid's final boss.

The "Looping Catalyst" is perhaps the easiest one out of the other three challenges. The following article will break down the process and guide you through the encounter and how to execute the challenge.

Looping Catalyst challenge and how to complete it in Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple

1) The encounter

The final boss encounter in Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid (Image via Bungie)

Before getting into the challenge, it's important to get acquainted with the encounter itself. The final boss encounter will throw you in front of Rhulk, The First Disciple, who has an array of unseen attacks. To start things off, initiate the encounter by shooting the large Darkness Crux on top of the boss's head.

Shooting the Crux will grant a buff called "Leeching Force." After standing in line for the boss's attacks, this buff can be switched to "Emanating." You will then need to keep depositing the Emanating buff to progress through the encounter. The final bit requires you to repeat the process while trying to evade the boss's attacks.

2) The challenge and how to complete

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple final boss room (Image via EsoterickkYT)

To complete the challenge, you will need to keep the Leeching Force buff. In other words, do the encounter as you normally would on any given day. After shooting the initial Darkness Crux, stand on the symbol to split the buff further into two Darkness Crux. Now, two people in the fireteam will have Leeching buffs.

Once again, one of them will stand on the symbol to pass on the buff to two more fireteam members. This way, the Leeching buff won't be lost no matter how many times someone gathers Emanating and deposits it into a relay.

Not following this process, dying with Leeching, or letting the initial Darkness Crux spawn will lead to failing this challenge.

3) Rewards

Rhulk after death on the final encounter of Vow of the Disciple (Image via Destiny 2)

Typically, you will get two chests after defeating Rhulk if you have completed the challenge this week. The loot table for the Rhulk boss fight is:

Insidious Pulse Rifle.

Forbearance Grenade Launcher

Collective Obligation exotic Pulse Rifle.

Legendary Lubrae's Ruin Solar Glaive.

Legendary Gauntlets.

Legendary Class items.

You can use your collected Spoils of Conquest to purchase Deepsight of any raid weapon.

