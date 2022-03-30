How to complete the Base Information challenge in Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple

The Caretaker was the second encounter in Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple, where Bungie put forth the first major boss in the raid. After last week's Acquisition challenge forcing players to defeat Champion enemies simultaneously, the Caretaker encounter is relatively easier when it comes to execution.

This is the second challenge in the Vow of the Disciple raid, called "Base Information," where a Guardian can only pick up one piece of knowledge at a time. Picking up more than one will fail this challenge.

The following article will guide you through the entire process of The Caretaker boss and how to complete the "Base Information" flawlessly.

"Base Information" challenge guide for Destiny 2 raid Vow of the Disciple

1) The challenge

The Caretaker encounter obelisk (Image via Destiny 2)

For the normal version, six members should divide themselves into three teams, with two players in each. If you're on the Obelisk team, go inside the room, grab three pieces of knowledge, and shoot Obelisk. The boss team must stall the boss by shooting it in the head and back.

The third team is the add clearing team, who will be clearing the room and flying Darkness larvas. However, the challenge requires three players in the Obelisk team. One player must collect a piece of knowledge from the Witch room, come back, and shoot the Obelisk.

Once this process is done, the other two members will go in and collect one piece of knowledge each. This process should be repeated until all nine symbols on the Obelisk have been shot.

2) How to execute

Knowledge room in The Caretaker boss encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

To properly execute this, assign three players in place of two for the Obelisk team. The challenge is very much doable with two, but the risk of the boss getting near Obelisk is higher. This is also the case with Pervading Darkness. Once the encounter starts, one player should enter the room, pick up a piece of knowledge, and get out.

After that, the two players will enter, where each of them will pick up only one piece of knowledge, get out, and shoot Obelisk. The key to executing this challenge falls to the boss team and how often they can stun the boss.

The Destiny 2 gears found in this encounter are as follows:

Submission SMG.

Insidious Pulse Rifle.

Forbearance Grenade Launcher.

Cataclysmic Linear Fusion Rifle.

Typically, completing the challenge successfully will spawn two chests at the end instead of one.

Edited by Shaheen Banu