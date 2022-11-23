How to get Captain's Coins quickly in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder? (2022)

Finally, the most-awaited epilogue of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is upon everyone, as players will be able to farm for Captain's Coins to storm through a brand new community event. Everyone must collect a significant number of coins and deposit them to reach seven different milestones.

Like many farms and grinds in Destiny 2, the earnings of Captain's Coins can be made easy by following a specific pattern. As mentioned in TWAB and in-game, players can obtain this particular currency from Destination chests, Lost Sectors, Public Events, King's Fall, Ketchcrash, Expedition, and Dares of Eternity.

The following article will list all the numbers that drop from specific activities and which method will be the fastest to reach the goal as a community.

All Captain Coins drop and the quickest way to farm the currency in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

1) Finish the introductory quest

Donation chest (Image via Destiny 2)

To start the quest related to the community event, you will need to head to the Tower and interact with the donation chest. A small dialogue involving Mithrax and Spider will trigger, asking the Guardians to distribute the treasures among the Eliksni. Following the dialogue, the chest will grant everyone a quest called "A Rising Tide".

There are nine steps to complete the quest, with the first one asking Guardians to collect Captain's Coins from any source. You can hop onto anything and head back to donate the Coins you got. Doing so will trigger the first community milestone, requiring everyone to contribute 40,000,000.

2) Equip the emblem

Emblem after the introductory quest (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon clearing the first stage of the quest, the game will reward you with an emblem called "Parts of a Whole". Equipping this will grant you increased Captain's Coins based on different activities. The number of Coins that can be gained from other activities includes:

King's Fall Oryx: 100.

Ketchcrash: 50.

Expedition: 50.

Lost Sectors: 14.

Heroic Public Events: 10.

Destination Chests: 3.

Dares of Eternity: 35.

Dares of Eternity with a bonus round: 56.

The process we're going to follow is based on Lost Sectors.

3) The fastest process to gather Captain's Coins so far

To get at least 1000 Captain's Coins in an hour, the process that follows the grind might be a little boring for you. However, this can ensure a quick end to the whole event as a community, provided that everyone follows the method.

Last boss of Atrium (Image via Destiny 2)

To start, head over to EDZ's Trostland waypoint and enter the Atrium Lost Sector under the church. Here, you simply need to follow the path to the final boss, defeat him, loot the chest, and head outside to reset. A perfect run will take you around 40 seconds.

Another Lost Sector you can choose is Terminal East, where you can follow the same process. Defeat the boss, loot the chest, head outside, and reset the Sector. Since both locations have an Arc Shielded Fallen Captain as their boss, carrying an Arc Sword can further quicken this method.

Terminal East Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Each run will provide you with 14 Captain's Coins, which adds up to approximately 900 to 1000 per hour.

