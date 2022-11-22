Destiny 2 Season of Plunder epilogue: Release date, time, missions, rewards, and more 

Despite only two weeks remaining, Destiny 2 is not done with Eliksni business in the current season. Each minute brings players closer to the weekly reset of the penultimate week in Season 18 and the long-awaited epilogue.

In the most recent TWAB, Bungie revealed numerous details on their plans to close off the season. To summarize what players can expect from the event, the developer will let everyone participate in different activities to gather a unique currency called Captain's Coins. These can be further used to go through various levels and help the Eliksni improve their homes.

Typically, there will be several Destiny 2 rewards tied to the objectives and missions.

Details regarding the upcoming Destiny 2 Season 18 epilogue on November 22

1) Release date and time

Destiny 2 official emote (Image via Bungie)

The Season of Plunder epilogue will be released alongside the upcoming weekly reset on November 22, 2022. Players can expect the official servers to get the update at 9:00 am PST (UTC -8).

The time zones for the weekly reset and the arrival of the epilogue in all significant regions are as follows:

The event will go on for two weeks until December 6, 2022, the release date for the upcoming Season 19. Naturally, players can expect maintenance and downtime before Bungie puts everything in place.

2) Currency

As mentioned earlier, players can collect Captain Coins from around the system during the event's runtime. This particular currency can later upgrade the Eliksni Quarters through seven different levels.

The activities that will drop Captain's Coins include:

Lost Sectors.

Public Events.

Ketchcrash.

Expeditions.

Destination chests.

However, the exact number of drops remains unknown until the Destiny 2 event starts.

3) Objectives

Similar to missions related to the epilogue, Season of Plunder will also sign off with additional objectives. According to the database information, the mission name for the Eliksni Quarters community event will be "A Rising Tide."

Eliksni Quarters within the Last City (Image via Destiny 2)

There will be seven additional community milestones that everyone will be able to track on their donation reward tracker. The milestones are as follows:

Cleanup: Removes debris and improves accessibility for the Eliksni Quarters. Unlocks the ability to donate Map Fragments to the donation chest. Ether Tank: Improves Ether Tank in the Eliksni Quarters. Unlocks the ability to donate Treasure Coordinates to the donation chest. Comforts: Secures imports for the Eliksni community. Unlocks the ability to donate destination materials to the donation chest. Recruits: Enables Eliksni to enroll for Tower security. Unlocks the ability to purchase a special gift box. Housing: Builds additional housing in the Eliksni Quarters. Unlocks a chance for an Eliksni gift box to drop from completing Strikes. Garden: Adds a community garden to the Eliksni Quarters. Unlocks a chance for an Eliksni gift box to drop from completing Gambit matches. Town Square: Establishes a Town Square in the Eliksni Quarters. Unlocks a chance for an Eliksni gift box to drop from completing Crucible matches.

Players will earn an emblem after completing the first step of the mission. Upon equipping, the emblem will grant everyone a chance to get bonus Captain's Coins.

4) Rewards

The rewards tied to the upcoming Destiny 2 community event include:

Parts of a Whole Legendary Emblem

Another unknown emblem named Sequence Flourish

Swashbuckler Ghost Shell

Eliksni Gift box after submitting 1000 Captain's Coins

Deepsight Resonance weapons

Eververse Engram

Glimmers

Bright Dust

Bungie also has a planned cutscene at the end of the epilogue quest, which showcases Osiris' revival.

