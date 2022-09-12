Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 13 to 20): Disgraced Nightfall, bonus Vanguard ranks, Trials of Osiris returns, and more

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will enter its fourth weekly reset on September 13, and players will be able to get new sets of challenges, activities, quests, and weapons. While the community is still in the early stages of Season 18, Bungie is releasing seasonal quests and Nightfalls with each reset.

The upcoming one will bring in The Disgraced Nightfall with four different difficulty options, alongside bonus Vanguard ranks. The endgame PvP game mode, Trials of Osiris, will be back for the first time in Season of Plunder, alongside Clash in the Crucible weekly rotator.

The following section lists all the upcoming features in the fourth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

What will upcoming reset in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 4 (September 13 to 20) bring?

1) The Disgraced Nightfall

The Disgraced final boss room (Image via Bungie)

The Disgraced Strike is going to be available in the Nightfall pool in the upcoming week from September 13 to 20. Players will have to face Navota within the Cosmodrome, alongside a bunch of Fallen and Hive enemies. The types of Champions will most likely be Unstoppables and Barriers in the forms of Ogre and Servitor.

Elemental shields will include Solar of Hive Wizards, alongside Arc of Fallen Captains. Modifiers such as the Fire Pit and Navota's Abandon are going to be added as well. The former will spawn a fire pool on an Acolyte kill, and the latter will increase incoming Arc and environmental damage.

The Disgraced are joining the Nightfall pool this season, along with the likes of Lightblade, Glassway, and Fallen SABER. Each completion will grant bonus reputation EXP to Guardians, as the fourth week of Season 18 will offer a boost in Vanguard rank gains.

2) Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The pinnacle of the PvP endgame, Trials of Osiris, is returning in Destiny 2 on September 16 at 10:00 am PDT. Players will be matched with others based on their respective wins on the cards. Gamers are going to find themselves subjected to an active power advantage, excluding the power bonus from the seasonal artifact.

Bungie has added two new weapons to the mix as well, namely:

The Inquisitor Arc Shotgun (Pinpoint Slug Frame)

Whistler's Whim Kinetic Bow (Lightweight Frame).

Starting September 16, all of the aforementioned weapons, along with the old gear, will be available to focus on using Trials engram. However, focusing requires a weapon to be in a player's collection. Hence, everyone will need to acquire them beforehand by opening the engrams in the Cryptarch.

3) Clash in Crucible

Destiny 2 Crucible game mode (Image via Bungie)

Clash will be in the weekly rotating section of the Crucible, which is a PvP game mode allowing up to a total of 12 players. It's kind of like a Team Deathmatch, where the first team to reach 100 points wins. Each kill adds a point to the scoreboard, and gamers can respawn within five seconds of dying.

Power ammo can be found throughout a Clash match, and the power advantage does not matter here.

4) Pinnacle rotators

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass boss room (Image via Bungie)

With the fourth weekly reset, players will be able to get into the Vault of Glass Raid and Grasp of Avarice Dungeon to farm pinnacle weapons. However, only the last boss encounter in both these activities will reward the pinnacle gear, so loading up a checkpoint with a fireteam should work as well.

