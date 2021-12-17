Players can now run Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice unlimited times for loot 

Acquiring new loot is the primary reason for Destiny 2 Guardians to keep running activities, be it inside PvP or PvE. Sometimes it can help upgrade existing gear, or perhaps provide players with a brand new item to replace a current one.

However, most high-tier content has time-gated loot, which limits players from running a particular activity for a certain amount of time. While this is applicable for raids, the dungeons are a little friendly towards providing enough content.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Due to an issue, rewards from the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon may only be looted once per character, per reset.



We are planning a hotfix for next week to let players earn rewards upon each successful encounter completion, no matter how many times it’s been played in a given week. Due to an issue, rewards from the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon may only be looted once per character, per reset.We are planning a hotfix for next week to let players earn rewards upon each successful encounter completion, no matter how many times it’s been played in a given week.

The most recent Destiny 2 Hotfix on December 16 fixed the reward lockout on the dungeon, Grasp of Avarice. Players can now farm chests from bosses as much as they want for their desired weapons, armor, and perks.

Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice will let players attempt at looting chests infinite times

With the release of the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch, there were few complaints regarding the loot system of the newest dungeon. Since Grasp of Avarice has no guarantee of staying with the release of Witch Queen in February, Guardians want to farm and get the weapons as quickly as possible.

Other dungeons like Prophecy were also scheduled to be temporary until Bungie brought it back to Beyond Light alongside an unlimited loot system. Players can now target-farm each encounter from Nine's dungeon to get their desired loot.

Similar to Prophecy, Guardians can now farm the Ogre, Fallen Shield, and Avarokk inside the Grasp of Avarice for the respective loot. However, before getting in, it is best to know more about the loot pool for each encounter:

Phry'zhia, The Insatiable boss will drop the Matador-64 alongside leg armor for all classes.

Fallen Shield will drop the Hero of Ages alongside gauntlets and chest pieces.

Captain Avarokk, The Covetous drops all the gears, from Destiny 1 to thorn armor set.

Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice loot pool (Image via Twitter/Kyber3000)

The latest Destiny 2 patch 3.4.0.1 also came with other fixes within the Grasp of Avarice. Players won't encounter sudden crashes while killing servitors within the Sunken Lair encounter.

In addition to the fixed reward lockouts, Grasp of Avarice will see more action as every weapon from the loot pool comes with a great set of perks for both PvP and PvE.

