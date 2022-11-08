Destiny 2 server maintenance downtime (November 8): Hotfix 6.2.5.3, weekly reset, and more 

Destiny 2 weekly reset is just a few hours away, marking the end of this year's Festival of the Lost. While the ongoing Season 18 has seen a concerning dive in player count, Bungie will continue to provide patches and regular content weekly.

Similarly, the upcoming weekly reset will follow server maintenance and a brief downtime of 15 minutes. Due to Daylight Savings Time, Bungie recently announced that their new reset time would be 9 am PST (UTC -8/ 1700 UTC).

The following article will list the downtimes in major regions and the recent release times for weekly resets.

Destiny 2 server downtime for all major regions in Season of Plunder (November 8)

The latest weekly reset in Season of Plunder will bring in the newest Nightfall for Grandmaster difficulty alongside Adept weapons. However, players can also expect the nerf of Linear Fusion Rifles, as Bungie announced that the changes have been pushed forward to Hotfix 6.2.5.3.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are making some adjustments to Lineal Fusion Rifles. These were initially planned for Season 19 but have been brought forward to Hotfix 6.2.5.3, launching 11/8. The changes are as follows: We are making some adjustments to Lineal Fusion Rifles. These were initially planned for Season 19 but have been brought forward to Hotfix 6.2.5.3, launching 11/8. The changes are as follows:

As mentioned earlier, the company has also adjusted a new weekly reset release time. Players can expect any hotfixes or changes to roll out an hour before the usual reset, as the new schedule has been set to 9 am PDT. Typically, every region will need to adjust to this change.

The recent maintenance will take down the servers accordingly, removing players until it concludes. The downtime for all significant regions is as follows:

India: 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (November 8).

10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (November 8). China: 12:45 am (November 9) to 1 am (November 9).

12:45 am (November 9) to 1 am (November 9). UK: 5:45 pm to 6 pm (November 8).

5:45 pm to 6 pm (November 8). Australia: 2:45 am (November 9) to 3 am (November 9).

2:45 am (November 9) to 3 am (November 9). Brazil: 1:45 pm to 2 pm (November 8).

The maintenance will carry on for an extra hour after the servers return online so that players can expect a few lags and error codes. Third-party applications include DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Companion Apps, Destiny Tracker, and sites such as Light. gg and Bungie's official website will be down during this period.

Players should update the game after the reset goes live, as not doing so might lead to CAT errors. Everyone can tune into Bungie's official website to get the full patch notes on Hotfix 6.2.5.3.

Upcoming content with Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 8)

Destiny 2 Devil's Lair (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming Destiny 2 reset will bring in bonus Nightfall rewards for everyone, granting players a chance to get multiple Silicon Neuroma. Since this weapon will be moving away from the loot pool, now will be the perfect chance for Guardians to grind the upcoming Devil's Lair Grandmaster.

Among other content, players can invest their time in the Garden of Salvation or Grasp of Avarice for Pinnacles and Showdown for some PvP practice.

