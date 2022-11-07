Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 8 to 15): Bonus Nightfall rewards, Showdown, Devil's Lair, and more 

Destiny 2's weekly reset on November 8 will mark one step towards the end of Season 18. Guardians have more than a day to complete whatever's remaining in their Festival quota, as most of the player base is preparing for the season's last Iron Banner next week.

However, with the upcoming reset, Bungie will deploy the nerf for Linear Fusion Rifles in PvP and PvE. Their expected Hotfix 6.2.5.3 will be released with the reset, followed by a scheduled downtime for maintenance. The final Nightfall of the season, Devil's Lair, will be featured in the Grandmaster pool alongside bonus rewards.

The following article will list all upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 12.

All forthcoming content with Destiny 2 weekly reset on November 8, 2022

1) Devil's Lair Nightfall

Devil's Lair Nightfall's final boss, Sephiks (Image via Destiny 2)

The Devil's Lair Nightfall marks the last hurdle for anyone looking to complete their Conqueror seal. The Cosmodrome-based Strike was introduced with Beyond Light, alongside many other missions in the same region. The entirety of the Strike will throw in Fallen enemies, including Shanks, Servitors, Captains, and Spiders.

With Grandmaster difficulty, Devil's Lair consists of Arc burn, giving players a chance to unload their new Arc loadouts. Sepik's Gaze and Arach NO are the unique modifiers, increasing the incoming Arc and Splash damage from enemies.

Players are most likely to face Overload and Barrier Champions due to the Strike being occupied by Fallen forces alongside all three elemental shields. The scheduled Legendary weapon will be the Silicon Neuroma Kinetic Sniper Rifle, which will be removed from the pool starting Season 19.

2) Bonus Nightfall ranks

God roll Silicon Neuroma for PvE (Image via Destiny 2)

Since this is everyone's last chance at grabbing Silicon Neuroma before it disappears in Season 19, Bungie will be granting a boost in reward drops. Starting November 8, all players running Nightfall Strikes will get bonus rewards upon completion, whether on normal or Grandmaster difficulty.

Silicon Neuroma is known for great perk combinations, such as Triple Tap Firing Line, Snapshot Opening Shot, and more. Typically, getting Platinum completion on Devil's Lair Grandmaster will drop multiple copies of the weapon, increasing a player's chances of acquiring the best rolls.

3) Showdown

Showdown in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Showdown is a great testing ground for players who want to make it big in the competitive Crucible. It is a 3v3 game mode, where players are given limited revivals and multiple lives. This leads to an individual excelling both in elimination and awareness when it comes to reviving teammates.

4) Pinnacle rotator

Grasp of Avarice Fallen Shield encounter in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Activities in the pinnacle rotator next week will include Garden of Salvation Raid and Grasp of Avarice Dungeon. Both of these activities will reward pinnacle gear once after defeating the final boss. However, players can also farm encounters for Legendary weapons in both activities.

Some worthy weapons from the Garden of Salvation include the Prophet of Doom, the Ancient Gospel, and Sacred Provenance. Similarly, the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon can provide players with Eyasluna, Matador 64, and 1000-Yard Stare.

