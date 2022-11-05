Linear Fusion Rifle nerf will be implemented with the upcoming Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 8) 

Guardians have four days to take their favorite Linear Fusion Rifles for a spin, as Destiny 2 will be nerfing the weapon type with the reset on November 8, 2022. What was once planned for Season 19 has now been pushed forward with Hotfix 6.2.5.3.

The changes will include increased flinch and settling time after receiving damage in PvP, reduced settle time after flinching in PvE, and reduced aim-assist cone size.

While the main reason for moving the patch forward in time is unknown, it is safe to assume that Bungie wants the weapon type to stop topping the Destiny 2 PvP charts.

Details about the Linear Fusion nerf in Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.3 ahead of Season 19

Linear Fusion Rifles are reported to have dominated the PvP charts, be it casual Control or competitive Trials of Osiris.

The weapon type provided its wielders with increased aim-assist and reduced flinch across multiple PvP game modes. A prime example is the Lorentz Driver Exotic introduced with Season 15.

Despite having been nerfed throughout multiple patches, anyone aiming for a few clicks beside someone's head would eventually end up with a precision kill. One such occurrence went viral on Reddit. The victim was shown to have vaulted out of the projectile, eventually getting killed with a precision shot from Lorentz Driver.

Hence, after almost a year, Bungie is taking steps against the ridiculous intrinsic traits in the Linear Fusion Rifle. While the company did announce the nerfs for Destiny 2 Season 19, a recent tweet confirmed that the patch is coming sooner than expected in the November 8 weekly reset.

Updates on Linear Fusion Rifles will include the following:

Increased flinch and settle time after receiving damage in PvP.

Reduced flinch settle time in PvE.

Reduced the aim assist cone size (special ammo only).

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are making some adjustments to Lineal Fusion Rifles. These were initially planned for Season 19 but have been brought forward to Hotfix 6.2.5.3, launching 11/8. The changes are as follows: We are making some adjustments to Lineal Fusion Rifles. These were initially planned for Season 19 but have been brought forward to Hotfix 6.2.5.3, launching 11/8. The changes are as follows:

Typically, the rest of the patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.3 will be released by Bungie upon weekly reset on November 8.

However, the company has been precise about its standing with Linear Fusions. It previously claimed that the issue wasn't game-breaking enough to disable the weapon type.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp ❖ Increased flinch and settle time after receiving damage in PvP.

❖ Reduced flinch settle time in PvE.

❖ Reduced the aim assist cone size (special ammo only)



Stay tuned for patch notes expected next Tuesday before release. ❖ Increased flinch and settle time after receiving damage in PvP. ❖ Reduced flinch settle time in PvE. ❖ Reduced the aim assist cone size (special ammo only)Stay tuned for patch notes expected next Tuesday before release.

Aside from flinching nerfs, the most significant change for most players will be a reduction in aim-assist cone size. As a result, anyone using weapons such as Lorentz Driver or Arbalest will need to put a lot more effort into landing precision shots in PvP.

Bungie got a positive response from the majority of the community with these updates, showing how frustrated everyone was regarding the entire situation.

Poll : 0 votes