Xur selling god roll Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 right now (June 24 to 28) 

Similar to every weekend in Destiny 2, it is time for the Agent of the Nine to showcase his wares. Xur has been pretty generous over the last few weeks, where players are getting god-roll Legendary weapons and armor.

However, this weekend is a little different, as there isn't any armor worth picking up.

KackisHD @RickKackis XUR IS BACK IN DESTINY 2!



and... It's pretty much all Trash.



I mean you can watch the video to help with the Baby Diaper Fund lol,

but not really worth getting anything:

youtu.be/tmjPjBFb5-o XUR IS BACK IN DESTINY 2!and... It's pretty much all Trash.I mean you can watch the video to help with the Baby Diaper Fund lol,but not really worth getting anything: 💩XUR IS BACK IN DESTINY 2!💩and... It's pretty much all Trash.I mean you can watch the video to help with the Baby Diaper Fund lol,but not really worth getting anything:➡️youtu.be/tmjPjBFb5-o⬅️ https://t.co/sbHuc9P0V6

That doesn't mean everything is mediocre in this week's Exotic inventory, as there are still a few things worth getting. Xur can be located on the Tower this weekend, standing on the back side of the Hangar.

Users can spawn in the Courtyard, enter the Hangar area, and head left towards the yellow stairs.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (June 24 to 28)

As mentioned before, Xur can be found in the Tower this week. Typically, his inventory includes:

Four Exotic pieces

Seven different Legendary weapons

Legendary armor pieces for all three classes

Random perks for Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale

In the Exotic section, gamers can pick up the Merciless Solar Fusion Rifle, Gwisin Vest for Hunters, Citan's Ramparts for Titans, and Eye of Another World for Warlocks. While Gwisin Vest isn't the best Exotic armor in the business, the Eye of Another World comes with base stats of 65, with 21 in both Mobility and Strength.

Eye of Another World for Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

With Grandmaster Nightfall just around the corner, the Eye of Another World is an excellent pick for Warlock Stasis builds. Its intrinsic perk, Cerebral Uplink, can buff ability regen significantly, allowing the class to spam ice turrets and freeze enemies in place.

The Gnawing Hunger Auto Rifle and Tarantula Linear Fusion Rifle are some weapons worth mentioning this week in the Legendary section. Linear Fusion Rifles have seen a massive spike in usage, as they have become the meta for dealing damage to bosses.

This week's Tarantula Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

This week's Tarantula consists of the following perks:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control, alongside Smallmore for Range and Stability.

Ionized Battery for an increase in magazine size, alongside Projection Fuze for increased Range.

Box Breathing for 33% increased damage after aiming the weapon for 1.5 seconds.

Field Prep for increased ammo reserves and reload speed while crouching.

Gnawing Hunger comes with Zen Moment and Rampage, a good perk for shredding enemies inside PvP.

