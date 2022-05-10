How to get the Best in Tower buff in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

The Guardian Games event in Destiny 2 comes with a lot of perks and gear. While some activities might grant Legendary and Pinnacle gear, others are simply there to help the winning chances of the superior class. Bungie has added in a few extra features to make players feel like achievers.

Event-exclusive playlists consist of streaks and combo medals, just like Gambit and Crucible. These medals are mostly tied to the Vanguard activity, so players will have to make sure they are stocking up on these medals by performing a set of skills.

KackisHD @RickKackis Destiny 2 PSA:



If you have the highest Score for "Guardian Games: Competitive" in your Tower instance,



You get the "Best in Tower" Buff and your guardian has this glow effect!

Each playlist medal and its respective objectives can be viewed under the Guardian Games section and Vanguard medals. More medals means more points, which will grant players the "Best in Tower" buff (only if they have achieved the most points in that instance).

Getting the Best in Tower buff in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

Method 1:

Competitive playlist in Guardian Games for most points (Image via Destiny 2)

The objective here is pretty simple. A player needs to earn as many points as possible in the Guardian Games playlist.

The Platinum threshold is at 175000 points, which will grant a Platinum medal to the class for the podium. However, the glow will only be visible if the player manages to have the highest score out of anyone present in the Tower during that particular instance.

The standard method is to gather as many medals by performing combos on enemies and using class abilities to defeat them. Emoting before using a finisher on a Champion also grants bonus points.

Once the Platinum tier has been reached, players with the most points in a single instance will have a glowing effect on the Tower.

yeah now this guy showed up and he has a higher score,

so he's glowing and I'm not,

Neat!

Typically, the effect will wear off if another player with more points joins the same instance. The next method will show how to gain maximum points inside a Guardian Games playlist.

Method 2:

Lightblade Strike entrance for the suicide exploit (Image via Destiny 2)

This method might be a little tricky for newcomers, but it guarantees a total score of more than 500K. Players will need to be at a low power level with a Ricochet Rounds weapon and a three-player fireteam. The idea here is to keep getting the Guardian Angel medal until the total points of the activity hit 500K or 600K.

Players can use the trick of facing the wall and shooting it with the Ricochet weapon. The bullets will bounce back to the player, killing them quickly due to the low power level. After two fireteam members have died, reviving them will grant the surviving member with the medal.

The second revived member needs to die now along with the first one, granting the third member a chance to gain a double revival and a medal.

This process needs to be done until the score hits somewhere between 500K and 600K. Players will also get a small Vanguard insignia on their shoulders, signifying a Platinum completion.

