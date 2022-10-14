Destiny 2 Season 19: Start date, new dungeon, and more

Bungie pulled out all the stops in terms of the storyline for Season of Plunder. While the community eagerly awaits the arrival of Destiny 2 Lightfall, there is one more season that remains. For now, it's unclear what Season 19 will contain and the direction in which it will progress, but it will play a major role in transitioning into Lightfall.

With the launch of Season of Plunder, Bungie held a showcase where it gave everyone a glimpse into what Destiny 2 Lightfall would look like. The upcoming expansion has everything from a new subclass to a brand new location. However, a considerable gap remains between the upcoming expansion and the storyline currently being told in the game.

Bungie will make the most out of Destiny 2 Season 19 to fill in these gaps, so here's everything available about the upcoming season so far.

When does Destiny 2 Season 19 begin?

According to the official information released by Bungie, Destiny 2 Season 19 begins on December 6, 2022, which also happens to be a Tuesday. Season 19 is scheduled to end on February 28, 2023, which is also when Lightfall and Season 20 arrive.

Storyline-wise, there's not much to go on with. One can easily assume that something will happen during the season, forcing the Guardians to make their way to Neomuna, a new destination in the Jovian airspace.

Other than that, all the subclass rework has been completed, so subclass-wise, it could be a slow season unless Bungie comes up with a brand new Stasis rework, but that is unlikely. The upcoming seasonal artifact could come with mods that would sit well with every subclass in the game, but that's all speculation for now.

The developers have scheduled a lot of Exotic reworks for the upcoming season. Divinity will be the first to receive a nerf. Secondly, other Exotics like No Time to Explain and Lord of the Wolves will also undergo significant changes. Some destination materials and vendors like Devrim Kay and Failsafe will also get sizeable upgrades.

A new dungeon is also on the cards for the upcoming season. While not many details about it are currently available, players can keep previous seasons (like Season of Plunder, which added the King's Fall Raid) in mind when constructing their expectations.

On top of that, Bungie will add a new seasonal Exotic to the standard Season Pass. However, the storyline will be something that the community will be looking forward to. As per the current storyline, the Guardian has been collecting fragments of Nezarec, the first Disciple of the Pyramid on the Moon.

Season 19 will also see the Iron Banner rotation along with a set of refreshed rewards. Bungie also confirmed in a blog post that it would remove destination materials for the upcoming season.

The Eliksni stumbled upon his grave and then made relics out of him that they wore as talismans. Now that the Guardian is recovering these relics and placing them at the H.E.L.M, where the Crown of Sorrow is also being kept, it's only a matter of time before something goes south.

There is a high chance Nezarec will be resurrected, but no one knows if it will happen during Destiny 2 Season 19 or in Lightfall. There are also rumors about Ana Bray and the return of Rasputin. Although the chances of a SIVA-based season are unlikely, Rasputin might be involved in some way or the other in the fight against Darkness.

There is always a chance he'll be resurrected in the upcoming season, but it's tough to predict the storyline. There's still a possibility that these transition seasons might be lackluster. Still, given that the upcoming season will lead into Lightfall, the chances of Destiny 2 Season 19 being dull is close to zero.

