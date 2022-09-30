Destiny 2 god roll guide: Silicon Neuroma for PvE and PvP (2022)

Silicon Neuroma is the re-issued Destiny 2 Sniper Rifle, which was brought back with The Witch Queen expansion in February. Typically, the weapon is added to the Nightfall pool of any season, where players can run a certain mission to get the gear to drop. It is an Aggressive Framed gear, which hits harder than most Snipers in the game.

Silicon Neuroma has been deemed a decent DPS option for elite enemies and endgame bosses due to the perks it can roll with. Being a Kinetic weapon, it can also pave the way for strong Energy Exotics and add (additional enemies) clearing primaries.

The following article will guide you through the best perks required on the Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination on the Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP (2022)

1) Usage and how to get it

Silicon Neuroma has a great usage rate for both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. Due to the Aggressive Framed archetype, players can take this out in both game modes. Unlike Adaptive Frame's lower damage output in PvE, Silicon Neuroma provides overall support inside endgame activities, be it Grandmaster Nightfall or Trials of Osiris.

To acquire this Sniper Rifle, players can head inside the Devil's Lair Nightfall right now and complete it in the platinum tier. However, with Grandmaster Nightfall scheduled for next month, Silicon Neuroma's Adept version will be available to everyone at a later date.

The only downside to the Aggressive Framed Sniper Rifle is its low Stability and Handling. However, neither of the mentioned stats are necessary for one of the highest damage-dealing archetypes. While players aren't missing much due to the absence of Handling and Stability, it's always a bonus to have them in some way.

2) PvE god roll

Silicon Neuroma PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Sniper Rifles with Champion mods is one of the most lethal loadouts inside Nightfalls and Raids. Due to this, Season of the Plunder has given players the option to use the weapon type against Barrier Champions, as higher damage output means quick stuns on Champion enemies.

Aggressive Framed Sniper Rifle is the best choice for one-shotting Barriers in the Master Lost Sectors, Raid, and Grandmaster Nightfalls. The only other weapons capable of this are the Exotic Arbalest Linear Fusion Rifle and the Wish Ender Bow.

Hence, Silicon Neuroma is one of the best gears not only for DPS but also for controlling Champions.

The best perks on Silicon Neuroma for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Appended Mag for extra ammo to the magazine.

Triple Tap for 1 round to the magazine after continuous precision hits.

Firing Line for 20% increase in damage while near two or more allies.

For a more solo approach, a Focused Fury is a good option, as it provides the same amount of damage buff after firing 50% of the magazine.

3) PvP god roll

Silicon Neuroma PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Players would be lying if they didn't say Silicon Neuroma feels heavy to use in PvP. While the usage rate of Adaptive Framed Snipers still tops the charts, this particular weapon with its clear scope and zoom has become a fan favorite inside the Crucible.

The best perk combinations in Silicon Neuroma for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Stability, Range, and Handling.

Ricochet Rounds solely for more Stability.

Snapshot Sights for a significant increase in ADS (aiming down sights) time.

Opening Shot for increased aim-assist, and Range on the first bullet of the magazine.

Against other Guardians, especially in 6v6 situations, Perpetual Motion is a better perk than Snapshot Sights .

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far