Destiny 2 leaks hint at additional information on upcoming community event in Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder hasn't ended yet with the story's epilogue as players will soon receive a brand new activity related to the Eliksni Quarter. This small area was added as a hiding spot for the Fallen race within the Last City. However, almost a year later, it seems like Bungie is finally letting players in on its development.

After the Festival of the Lost comes to an end on November 8, a community event has reportedly been scheduled for everyone during the Season of Plunder. Reputed leakers have datamined information regarding this upcoming event, which involves gathering a particular currency and helping the Eliksni build their homes.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2's upcoming event leaks suggest a housing system in the Eliksni Quarter

The recent leaks regarding Destiny 2's Eliksni Quarter surfaced from tweets made by a Twitter handle called @JpDeathBlade. While several pieces of information crucial to the event's objective and endgame have already been released amongst players, this recent thread dives deeper into every aspect.

To begin with, @JpDeathBlade shared an image with a spoiler tag, showcasing the players' steps to develop the Quarter. This list includes an upcoming goal, which consists of the following steps:

Community Goal I: Cleanup

Community Goal II: The Ether Tank

Community Goal III: Comfort

Community Goal IV: Recruits

Community Goal V: Housing

Community Goal VI: Garden

Community Goal VII: Town Square

All the points mentioned above, which seem to be objectives within the Eliksni Quarter, will also be tied to an exclusive currency called Captain's Coins. Players can collect these simply by running activities like Ketchcrash, Expedition, Destination Chests, Lost Sectors, Public Events, Dares of Eternity, and Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid.

These coins will become useful inside the Quarter, as players will have to help Mithrax and Spider improve the overhaul. However, donating a total of 1000 Captain's Coins will unlock a special reward from Mithrax, which will include the following items:

Destiny 2 Deepsight Resonance weapon

Eververse Engram

Bright Dust

Glimmer

Bonus Captain's Coins can also be earned by completing Strikes, Crucibles, and Gambit activities while having a unique emblem equipped. An Exotic Shell called Swashbuckler is also expected to be handed out to Guardians during this upcoming event.

Leaks about the Eliksni Quarter were initially datamined months ago when the seasonal quest was yet to conclude on official servers. While there wasn't enough information provided before, the recent leaks have captured the Destiny 2 community's attention beyond the Festival of the Lost.

