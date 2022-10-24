Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 25 to November 1): Disgraced Nightfall, Team Scorched, bonus Trials ranks, and more

Another weekly reset in Destiny 2 means a new addition to the existing activities, alongside the rotation of various gears. The upcoming reset on October 25 will mark the second week of Festival of the Lost, as Bungie is looking into existing issues within the activity.

The upcoming reset will consist of a new Grandmaster Nightfall for players looking to obtain the Conqueror title, while the PvP side will provide bonus Trials ranks after each match. Furthermore, Bungie has announced all the gears that will be rotating out from Season 19, so everyone should farm them before December 6.

The following article will list all upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 10.

All upcoming content with Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 10 (October 25 to November 1)

1) Festival of the Lost

Gundam mecha armor for Guardians this season (Image via Destiny 2)

The Festival of the Lost 2022 will enter its second week with the usual grind of Spectral and Manifested Pages from activities. Bungie will supposedly be deploying a fix for the Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun and Haunted Sector's extended timer shortly.

Everyone will have until November 8 to farm their favorite exclusive weapons, god rolls, and the triumph that is available with the event for a limited time. For a guide on which perks to get on Braytech Werewolf and Mechabre, players can click on the links given.

2) The Disgraced Nightfall

The Disgraced (Image via Destiny 2)

Navota will feature inside the Grandmaster Nightfall for the first time this season, as The Disgraced Nightfall will be in the pool for the next seven days. Typically, anyone looking to gild their Conqueror seal will have access to all six Strikes. Elemental shields will be Solar and Arc, with Champion enemies being Barrier and Unstoppable.

The expected gear in the loot pool will be a Duty Bound Auto Rifle, unless Bungie decides to bring back Mindbender's Ambition with fixed perks.

3) Team Scorched

Team Scorched (Image via Destiny 2)

Team Scorched returns as part of the weekly rotator in the Crucible playlist, as players will be able to shoot cannons at opposing Guardians for the most eliminations. Each Guardian will be stripped of their usual gear, replacing them with a Fallen Scorched cannon for the duration of the match.

The first team to reach 60 points or has the most points after seven minutes will claim victory.

4) Bonus Trials ranks

Trials of Osiris (Image via Destiny 2)

Trials of Osiris will be featured with bonus rank gains after the completion of each match. Weapons such as Reed's Regret and Aisha's Embrace will soon be rotating out of the loot pool from Season 19, so the main priority for anyone grinding this activity will be these two gears.

For full details on the upcoming vaulting, players can refer to this article.

5) Pinnacle rotators

Vow of the Disciple (Image via Destiny 2)

With the tenth weekly reset, Vow of the Disciple and Pit of Heresy will be featured in the pinnacle rotating activity. As usual, defeating the final boss in both activities will grant the Pinnacle alongside a chance at farming the Collective Obligation Pulse Rifle.

Players who have already hit the power cap will get +2 gears, while those who have not will get +5.

Poll : 0 votes