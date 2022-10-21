Braytech Werewolf god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Bungie's recent Hotfix has changed the Destiny 2 meta in various ways, with multiple underused archetypes now in the spotlight. Precision Framed Auto Rifles, which players once refused to consider as a choice in PvP, are now far more viable.

With the arrival of the exclusive Braytech Werewolf Auto Rifle from Festival of the Lost, players have unlimited options to pull for the best perks that suit them in PvP and PvE. Running Haunted Sectors or opening a Mystery Bag from Eva Levante are the only sources of obtaining this weapon.

The following article breaks down the best perk combinations for the Precision Framed Auto Rifle.

Best perk combinations on Braytech Werewolf for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

Precision Framed Auto Rifles were recently buffed with Hotfix 6.2.5, where each precision hit increased from 1.5 to 1.55, dealing 31 damage instead of 30. This number can be amplified with the help of damage perks while making it lethal with Stability and Accuracy.

Due to having a high base Range and Impact, players can easily engage from a safe distance against opposing Guardians in PvP or challenge enemies in PvE. The only disadvantage of the Braytech Werewolf is its Kinetic type. However, this can be changed as well, with the help of Osmosis.

As mentioned earlier, players can choose to run the Haunted Lost Sectors until they get a god roll or defeat 500 combatants with Auto Rifles for the "Automatic Transmission" challenge.

2) PvP best perks

The Braytech Werewolf is the perfect example of a meta-shift, especially in Destiny 2's PvP. While most players still prefer Adaptive Framed weapons for added Stability alongside a balance between Impact and Range, Precision Framed Auto Rifles have already seen a rise in the usage charts.

The best perks to have on the Braytech Werewolf for Destiny 2's PvP are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon.

High-Caliber Rounds for added flinch on enemies on top of Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for added Stability and Accuracy after holding down the trigger.

Tap the Trigger for added Stability and Accuracy for a short duration after the initial trigger pull.

PvP god roll for the Braytech Werewolf (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The trick here is to always aim for the head, as maximum Accuracy can sometimes lead to precision shots even when the reticle isn't necessarily in place. Precision Framed Auto Rifles generally have 40 base stats on Stability, which can be doubled after applying the aforementioned perks.

Other perk combinations, such as Slideshot and Kill Clip, can be great for quickly shutting down Guardians. The Vorpal Weapon grants 20% increased damage against roaming supers, which is helpful for competitive playlists such as Trials of Osiris or Survival.

3) PvE best perks

Braytech Werewolf PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Braytech Werewolf shines against Barrier Champions, as it can also roll with a Vorpal Weapon perk. In addition, players can choose to pair it with Grenade builds to shut down unmatched elemental shields. The best perks for the Braytech Werewolf for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for a slight bump in Stability, Handling, and Range.

Armor Piercing Rounds for 5% increased damage against combatant's shields.

Slideshot to reload the magazine after a slide.

Osmosis for changing the weapon element based on the user after a Grenade throw.

Players can also opt for a complete melee build alongside Pugilist and Swashbuckler or to counter Elites with Under Pressure and Vorpal Weapon.

