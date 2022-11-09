Destiny 2 has a new Telesto feature and it can lead to the seasonal community event 

The story of Telesto in Destiny 2 is no joke, as the community has already seen countless bugs and exploits with this Exotic Fusion Rifle. Some cases have been so extreme that Bungie even added a few in-game visual features as a joke, including the weapon in Banshee's hand, emote, Festival mask, and ornament set.

However, unlike before, the most recent weekly reset changed the weapon. Players can alter the firing mode in Telesto, where the default mode shoots out seven bolts that float into the air. Many theories have led to an unannounced community event, with no concrete links yet found.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn TELESTO IS BROKEN AGAIN TELESTO IS BROKEN AGAIN https://t.co/SkpkkSnqhi

Players will also notice a mixture of black smoke and spark coming out of the gun, indicating that Telesto is "broken." Since these are all added features, the community is confident that the changed form of Telesto will lead to something, as this is an unintended feature of the Exotic Fusion Rifle.

Telesto is shooting out Constellations in Destiny 2, and no one has any idea what it means

Telesto is probably one of the most infamous names in Destiny 2, solely because it has broken the game in some ways every season. Considered a Bungie dev's worst nightmare, the developers recently implemented various "features" in the Exotic Fusion Rifle.

The new features of the weapon are as follows:

The weapon now has two firing modes.

If you shoot in the default mode, the weapon will fire seven bolts into the air forming a Constellation-like pattern.

Each time the patterns are different.

You can hold your reload button to switch back to the normal mode.

After switching to normal mode, you can't switch back to Constellation mode.

Telesto is shooting out bolts in the air (Image via Destiny 2)

The Constellation mode doesn't increase damage in both PvE and PvP, as it's only meant to form the pattern. However, it seems no one in the community has figured out precisely what Bungie means by this. The only plausible explanation is that it could be connected to an upcoming community event.

Destiny 2 players are no strangers to crafting theories and getting them spot on in some cases. While there have been weirder puzzles in the past, they usually lead to an endgame, such as a secret quest, emblem, or even loot.

GJake @GernaderJake I DID IT!

I SOLVED THE TELESTO RIDDLE!!!



THE RIDDLE IS TELLING US WHAT THEIR NEW FOCUS IS GOING FORWARD! I DID IT! I SOLVED THE TELESTO RIDDLE!!! THE RIDDLE IS TELLING US WHAT THEIR NEW FOCUS IS GOING FORWARD! https://t.co/i041bVAfuL

However, almost 15 hours after the change, one can assume that there is nothing that the change can immediately lead players to.

Holding down the reload button, which will switch to the regular firing mode (Image via Destiny 2)

This only leaves one question: How will this lead to the upcoming community event? The answer is unclear. But since Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has less than a month remaining, one can only assume that Bungie is already starting to give hints that might lead to the event.

Many also speculated that Telesto might undergo a complete rework next season since Bungie announced that they would adjust 27 Exotics in Season 19.

What is the upcoming community event in Destiny 2 Season 18?

The community event, which will also count as an epilogue, will feature the Eliksni Quarters. Players will need to gather exceptional currencies throughout different game modes to help Spider improve his new home alongside other buildings in the area.

All the information on the community event is based on data mines and leaks, as Bungie has yet to make official announcements.

Poll : 0 votes