Destiny 2 The Quarry Lost Sector guide: Location, loot, modifiers, and more 

The Destiny 2 daily reset of November 17 has brought in The Quarry Lost Sector for both Legend and Master difficulty. Players worldwide can try to earn Exotic leg armor pieces, as it might also be a good testing ground for solo loadouts.

The following article will guide you through the details regarding the Quarry Lost Sector and everything you need to know, including its location, enemies, recommended gear sets, and modifiers. Being one of the oldest Lost Sectors in the game, the area has hosted multiple quests and bounties from seasoned veterans.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 The Quarry guide for Legend and Master difficulty Lost Sector

1) Loot on November 17

Upon solo completion, players will earn a chance at getting an Exotic leg from opening the final chest. However, there is a catch between the two different difficulties. The Legend difficulty, requiring players with 1570 power, will have a lower chance of dropping an Exotic armor piece than the Master 1600.

Radiant Dance Machines Exotic leg armor piece (Image via Destiny 2)

Additionally, completing a run in the Platinum tier will significantly increase the chance of an Exotic drop on top of the base rate. Please note that the game will prioritize pieces you do not own and drop them with random stats. However, if you do happen to own every single leg armor piece, expect the following armor pieces to drop:

Star Eater Scales for Hunters.

Path of Burning Steps for Titans.

Secant Filaments for Warlocks.

Other Exotics in the loot pool include Boots of the Assembler for Warlocks, Radiant Dance Machines for Hunters, and much more.

2) Modifiers and location

Location of the Quarry Lost Sector within the EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

The modifiers include Champion Enemies, Match Game, Void burn, and Scorched Earth. All of these will be available in the Legend difficulty, and the Master mode will throw Chaff on top of them. Scorched Earth enhances enemies' grenade-throwing capabilities and overall quantity, and Chaff disables a player's radar.

To locate the entrance of the Lost Sector, spawn on the Sunken Isles of EDZ and follow the road. Take a right down on the water and look to your right. You can also mark the Lost Sector icon on your map and follow the waypoint upon spawning.

3) Number of enemies

Final boss of the Quarry Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Based on your power, you can run the Legend difficulty with the required power level of 1570 or the Master difficulty with the required power of 1600. The number and types of enemies in both modes are as follows:

Legend: 1 Void and 1 Solar shield, alongside 2 Barrier and 2 Unstoppable Champions.

Master: 1 Solar shield, alongside 4 Barrier and 4 Unstoppable Champions.

Fortifier Yann is the final boss who deals additional Void damage with their Cannon.

4) Recommended loadout

Graviton Lance Void Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Running Void subclasses in three characters is recommended for fast clears, as Grenade builds can remove Champions in a stunning state. Graviton Lance Pulse Rifle paired with Unstoppable mod is a great option, alongside Anti Barrier Sniper Rifles, and the brand new Taipan 4FR Void Linear Fusion.

