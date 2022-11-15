Destiny 2 community feels like Sniper Rifles should get some serious tuning in PvE 

Since its change in Season of Worthy, Sniper Rifles have always been considered to be in the niche of Destiny 2 loadouts. While Bungie buffed up the weapon type against minor enemy types with Shadowkeep's release, Snipers had their damage reduced by 20% later. This was due to overuse in high-tier activities.

However, as things stand now, players can't find a great reason to use the Sniper Rifle except for specific bounties and seasonal challenges. Since Linear Fusion Rifles have been running the show for quite some time now, it is difficult for players to choose Sniper Rifles over the former weapon type.

A recent post on Reddit has been getting some traction regarding Sniper Rifles, where the community has a mutual agreement on the state of the weapon type.

Players feel that Sniper Rifles need some buff ahead of Destiny 2 Lightfall

The latest post on Destiny 2 Reddit comes from Luckbox7777777, who asked which specific changes can make Sniper Rifles more viable in PvE. In contrast, their experience with a god roll Mechabre has been horrible inside Grandmaster Nightfalls.

They said the weapon didn't have enough impact, with its slow reload speed and terrible ammo economy.

Mechabre is an Aggressive Framed weapon, meaning it should have more impact than other archetypes of the same weapon type. However, if the community still feels that Linear Fusion Rifles are dealing way more damage than Aggressive Framed Sniper Rifles, Bungie must be doing something wrong in Destiny 2PvE.

As mentioned earlier, Sniper Rifles got a significant buff with the Shadowkeep expansion, where the weapon type dealt 47% more damage against minors and 20% more against everything else. However, since Bungie thought the weapon type was acting too powerful in high-tier content, they nerfed it by reducing its damage by 20%.

Since then, Sniper Rifles have been in a weird position, where players have taken them in and out of their loadouts, with the exception of Izanagi's Burden. Regarding the current situation with Sniper Rifles, a user posted the following statement by agreeing with the original post:

Yeah, I don't pretend to be the greatest ever sniper - and I haven't really *loved* using them since the D1 glory days of Icebreaker and my trusty LDR-5001 - but I generally only get a sniper out these days if I need to do a Weapons Bounty.

Considering the Garden of Salvation was Destiny 2's Pinnacle Raid at the time, few thought the change in the Sniper Rifles was weird, to begin with. Players usually need long-range weapons to defeat the final boss, and the company decided to nerf Sniper's damage just then.

Poll : 0 votes