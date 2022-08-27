Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Taipan-4FR: How to get and God Roll guide

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder brought a plethora of new weapons to the game. The Taipan-4FR is one such weapon. This Linear Fusion Rifle is powered by Void and is probably one of the best Liner Fusion Rifles in the game right now.

This weapon is locked behind a quest in the game. However, Guardians might not be able to find this quest if they don't know what they're looking for. Overall, the Taipan-4FR is a really good weapon, and here's how Guardians can get their hands on it.

How to get the Taipan-4FR in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

As mentioned before, the Taipan-4FR is locked behind a quest that can be picked up from the Enclave on Mars. The quest is known as the Foundry Resonance quest. Guardians will be provided with a Deepsight variant of the Ammit-AR2 Solar Auto Rifle. In order to complete this step, Guardians will have to perform a Deepsight extraction of this weapon.

Completing the previous step should drop another Deepsight variant of the Ammit AR2. Guardians will have to take this weapon into any Playlist Activity and complete its activity and Deepsight Resonance at the same time. Once this is done, Guardians will have to make their way back to the Relic Engine at the Enclave to claim the rewards.

At this step, Guardians will receive a Deepsight variant of the Taipan-4FR and a new quest step. Guardians will have to head into either a Wellspring activity or Dares of Eternity. They will have to complete either of the two activities mentioned above and complete a Deepsight extraction on the Taipan-4FR in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Once you've done that, you will receive another Deepsight variant of the Taipan-4FR. Once Guardians manage to complete the Deepsight extraction on the second Taipan-4FR that they received, they will have to head back to the Relic Engine at the Enclave to claim their rewards, which includes a crafting pattern for this Linear Fusion Rifle in the game.

Destiny 2 Season 18 Taipan-4FR God Rolls

This Linear Fusion Rifle has some of the best possible rolls in the game. What makes it even better is the fact that all these rolls are craftable. So, Guardians won't have to depend on the RNG for the perfect roll. That said, here are a few rolls that Guardians need to look out for while crafting:

Frame: Precision Frame

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10)

Battery: Enhanced Battery (Magazine +1)

Perk 1: Triple Tap (Rapidly landing precision hits return one round to the magazine) / Clown Cartridge (Reloading this weapon has a chance of overfilling it from reserves)

Perk 2: Firing Line (Weapon deals increased precision damage when near two or more allies) / Frenzy (While in combat for a long time, this weapon gains increased weapon damage, handling and reload speed till they're out of combat.)

Given how important Linear Fusion Rifles are in end-game content, Guardians can get their hands on this weapon as soon as they can in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta