Linear Fusion Rifles are some of the best weapons in Destiny 2 when it comes to melting high-level bosses. That said, it takes up an Exotic spot in the loadout.

Apart from the Arbalest, every other Liner Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 falls under the heavy weapon slot and utilizes heavy ammo. In that regard, the Taipan-4FR is one of the best Linear Fusion Rifles players can come across in the game right now.

Although this drops from Prime Engrams and is given out as a reward for completing activities, Guardians can also craft this weapon.

So what rolls should Guardians focus on when it comes to the Taipan-4FR in Destiny 2? And how does one craft it?

How to craft the Taipan-4FR in Destiny 2?

Like every craftable weapon in the game, Guardians can create the item at the Enclave on Mars. To do so, they must first unlock the relevant pattern.

If Guardians haven't already unlocked it, they can do so by completing the Foundry Resonance quest, which can be picked up from the Relic Conduit on Mars. Completing this quest will give access to two Red Border Taipan-4FRs. Once the patterns are unlocked, players can craft this weapon in the game.

Having said that, here are the rolls that Guardians need to consider when crafting this Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2:

Frame: Precision Frame

Precision Frame Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10)

Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Battery: Enhanced Battery (Magazine +1)

Perk 1

Enhanced Triple Tap: Rapidly landing precision hits return one round to the magazine. With the enhanced perk, the timer between precision hits is increased.

Enhanced Clown Cartridge: Reloading this weapon has an increased chance of overfilling it from the reserves. The enhanced perk increases the average overflow round amount.

Perk 2

Enhanced Firing Line: The weapon deals increased precision damage when near two or more allies. The enhanced perk grants a +5 Range passively.

Enhanced Frenzy: While in combat for 12 seconds, this weapon gains increased damage, handling, and reload speed till the Guardian is out of combat. The enhanced perk increases the in-combat timer by 5.5 seconds.

For the most part, the Enhanced Triple Tap is comparatively a better perk when compared to the Enhanced Clown Cartridge. On the other hand, while running solo activities, the Enhanced Frenzy perk is better than Enhanced Firing Line, because the latter procs only when Guardians are near two allies, making it a bad choice for solo activities. That said, one must weigh their options before making a decision.

Players must remember that the Enhanced perks for these weapons aren't available from the beginning. They'll have to use this weapon and level it up to level 30 before accessing all the Enhanced perks for the Taipan-4FR.

Poll : 0 votes