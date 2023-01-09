5 Best Exotic Armor for Hunters in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

In Destiny 2, hunters are one of the most favored classes. A high-risk, high-reward playstyle characterizes this class of Guardians.

There are numerous Exotics in the game that Guardians can use in keeping with this playstyle. Even though they aren't necessary when building crafts, they do have some unique intrinsic perks that can increase the efficacy of any build. That said, here are five interesting Exotic armor pieces for Hunters in Destiny 2.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Shinobu's Vow, Liar's Handshake, and three other best Hunter Exotic Armor in Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph

There are a variety of Exotics that Hunters can use in Destiny 2 and this arsenal has increased over the past few seasons.

Now, while most of these Exotics are helpful in PvP matches, they are best suited and perform better in PvE settings. That being said, here are the armor pieces:

1) Gyrfalcon's Hauberk

This is by far the most powerful Exotic Armor that Hunters can use in Destiny 2. Truth be told, this armor was so broken that it had to be disabled shortly after its release during the Season of Plunder. However, the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk is back in action in Season of the Seraph and is one of the most popular Exotics in the game.

The intrinsic perk of this Exotic is known as "See Me, Feel Me" and kicks in whenever a Hunter goes invisible. When they come out of their invisibility, Void weapons gain Volatile rounds, and if they defeat an enemy using their finisher, they get bonus weapon damage. While getting bonus weapon damage might be slightly situational, the volatile rounds feature works wonders when clearing ads.

2) Omnioculus

The Omnioculus is a piece of Exotic Armor that most Void Hunters can be seen using in Grandmaster Nightfalls. Grandmasters are one of the most difficult three-man activities in Destiny 2. Survivability is essential in these activities. While having a 100 resilience is important because it offers 40% damage reduction, being able to go invisible will increase survivability.

Furthermore, the intrinsic perk grants Hunters an additional smoke bomb and damage resistance whenever they become invisible. When they turn their teammates invisible, they gain damage resistance, and Hunters regain melee energy. This works best with the Trappers Ambush Aspect.

3) Assassin's Cowl

While going invisible is something that Void Hunters can do just by dodging, the Assassin's Cowl allows Hunters running other subclasses to go invisible in Destiny 2. The intrinsic perk of the Assassin's Cowl is known as "Vanishing Execution."

This perk is activated whenever a Hunter kills an enemy with their powered melee ability. Not only does this make Hunters invisible, but it also completely heals them. The only downside to this Exotic is that Void Hunters can't use it because their powered melee ability can't kill enemies. This works well with both the Solar and Arc subclasses.

4) Liar's Handshake

This Exotic Armor piece is a crafty piece of work. Hunters who love using their fists more than their guns will love the Liar's Handshake.

The intrinsic perk on this armor is known as "Cross Counter." When a Hunter strikes someone with a melee blow or is struck by one, they can counter with an even stronger punch. This Exotic works really well with the Combination Blow melee attack on the Arc subclass, and Hunters can even choose to pair this with a One-Two Punch Shotgun for better damage output.

5) Shinobu's Vow

This Exotic has the potential to guarantee Hunters with an infinite set of Skip Grenades. The intrinsic perk on this armor piece is known as "New Tricks."

Hunters receive an additional charge for their Skip Grenades whenever this perk is active. Not only does it improve Skip Grenade's damage output, but it also grants Hunters gain grenade energy every time they deal damage with this grenade. With the appropriate setup, Guardians can get their hands on a steady supply of grenades, provided they're in the Arc subclass.

While these five Exotics work wonders in Destiny 2, there are other Exotics that Hunters might use. For example, the St0mp-EE5 is a wonderful asset for clearing jumping puzzles. There's also the Star Eater Scales, which gives the Moebius Quiver an additional shot and can overcharge supers whenever Hunters pick up Orbs of Power.

In short, there is no shortage of interesting Exotic Armor pieces for Hunters to choose from. Apart from the five mentioned above, Hunters can try out every Exotic available to see which one best suits their playing style.

