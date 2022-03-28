5 best Hunter builds for Destiny 2 PvE 

When players hear the word "Hunter" in Destiny 2, they think of either one of two things. One is fast, and the other being deadly. But there are some roads in between, where a Hunter can play like a tank as well.

After the implementation of void 3.0, things got more interesting for solo players.

Hunters are known to go invisible with high mobility, making it tougher for their enemies. They can even make their allies invisible, granting resistance. The following article breaks down some of the best Hunter builds you can go for inside Destiny 2 PvE.

5 of the most deadly builds for Hunters in Destiny 2 PvE

1) Max resist Stasis

Renewal Grasp exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters are the epitome of a mobility-based playstyle. However, this particular build turns the class on its head and makes it tankier than a Warlock on a Well.

To make it work, you will need a new exotic gauntlet, Renewal Grasp. The Stasis Aspects needed for this build are Touch of Winter and Grim Harvest.

The Fragments required are as follows:

Whisper of Shards for increased grenade recharge after shattering a crystal

Whisper of Rime for overshield after collecting a shard

Whisper of Chains for a 40% incoming damage reduction

Whisper of Durance for longer slow on enemies

Whisper of Conduction for shards to track to your location

You can also add in Explosive Wellmaker and Well of Life for healing, along with Elemental Time Dilation for a 5-second increase in the effect. Elemental Shards work great with weapons such as Ager's Scepter or a Stasis heavy.

2) Champion killer

Bottom-tree Solar subclass (Image via Destiny 2)

Solar and Arc are the only two subclasses with the least amount of complications. Without Aspects and Fragments, each build falls pretty much around mods, as the subclass doesn't have much to offer.

To execute this build, select the bottom-tree Gunslinger and Font of Might for increased Solar damage.

Using Melee Wellmaker and Well of Ordnance will grant you bonus grenade energy, while Taking Charge and High-Energy Fire will further amp up the Solar weapon.

Weapons such as Eriana's Vow and Ticcu's Divination are recommended, as both can deal with a Barrier Champion.

3) One-shot melee

Super Hunter Arc (Image via Destiny 2)

This build is tied to the top tree in the Arc subclass. Use Liar's Handshake exotic gauntlet to boost the damage and stack the combination blow buff up to three times. Also, pick the Gambler's Dodge to get your melee back as often as you can.

For mods, you will need Melee Wellmaker and Well of Ions to go hand in hand. Assassin's Cowl is a great choice for exotic as well, alongside something like Cryosthesia for bonus melee damage on frozen enemies.

4) Infinite invisibility

Omnioculus exotic Chest Armor (Image via Bungie)

With this build, you can apply invisibility and resistance to your allies. Equip Trapper's Ambush and Vanishing Step, which allows a total of four Fragment slots alongside maximum uptime on invisibility.

The Fragments you can use are as follows:

Echo of Persistence for increased invisibility duration

Echo of Obscurity for invisibility on final blows

Echo of Reprisal for super energy while surrounded by enemies

Echo of Remnants for increased duration of your grenades

Make sure to equip Gambler's Dodge to get the melee back as soon as you dodge. Use the Trapper's Ambush Quickfall near your allies to make them invisible, then dodge and use the Aspect again to keep repeating the process and remain invisible.

5) Devour and wall hacks

Echo of Starvation (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from grenades, Hunters also got something else from the Warlocks. Each time you generate an orb of light and pick it up, you will have a Devour. However, you can mix this up with Volatile Rounds as well, which will further grant you invisibility and true sight.

The Aspects you should run are Stylish Executioner and Vanishing Step. The Fragments required here are as follows:

Echo of Undermining for weakening targets with Void grenades.

Echo of Persistence for the increased duration on Devour.

Echo of Instability for Volatile Rounds with grenade kills.

Echo of Starvation for Devour after picking up an orb of light.

A Harmonic Siphon is a must-pick on your headgear to spawn the orb of light. You can also try using Funnelweb along with Font of Might and Elemental Ordnance. Don't worry about your low Discipline in this build, as the Devour buff will keep granting you grenade energy.

