Destiny 2 has recently given players more power to add to their arsenal with the Void 3.0 update for The Witch Queen. These new void abilities that players receive have all centered around certain effects that are unique to the void tree. These effects can include powers such as Weakened, Suppression, Devour, and more.

Suppression is a powerful ability, but just how does it work inside the game?

How does the Suppression effect work in Destiny 2?

While many new void abilities may seem confusing, players should know that the entire tree focuses on a few of these keywords, and learning them can make playing the subclass much easier.

Suppression is an ability that will cause targets affected by it to have their abilities suppressed. The official description of the effect reads:

"The target is taken out of any active abilities and cannot activate any abilities of movement modes while Suppression persists. Afflicted combatants cannot fire their weapons.”

This means that anyone hit with the Suppression effect will be in for a nasty time until it goes away. Being locked out of abilities and having the ability to fight back removed by making guns unable to fire can be a death sentence in a fast-moving game such as Destiny 2.

How can players apply the Suppression effect in Destiny 2?

There are a few ways players can apply the Suppression effect in Destiny 2. One of the easiest ways for players to do so is by unlocking the Suppression Grenade. Simply throw the grenade to suppress any targets it hits.

Secondly, players can unlock the artifact mod Suppressing Glaive, which allows them to suppress any enemies they hit with their glaive.

Players can use Suppression to take enemies out of supers

One of the most significant benefits of using Suppression is its ability to remove players and Hive Guardians from their super. A well-timed Suppressor Grenade can make all of the difference in a fight.

If one player sees another in the Crucible pop their super, they can suppress them right out of it, effectively wasting their very limited super. Once suppressed, players can move in for the kill.

Players can suppress themselves in Destiny 2

Players should keep in mind that if they are using the Suppression Grenade, they need to use it with caution. This is because if the player throws it nearby and it ends up hitting them, it will cause the suppression effect to be applied to themselves. This is obviously not a good situation, so players should try to maintain their distance whenever they are using the grenade for Suppression.

