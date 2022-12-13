Destiny 2 API shows three unnamed Exotics to arrive in Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 has a lot of interesting exotics on offer. With every new season, Guardians receive at least two new Exotic weapons and an Exotic armor piece based on their class.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is no different. As noted within the API for this season, three Exotic armor pieces are scheduled to be released.

What are these Exotics, and when do they arrive in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph?

For now, there's no name associated with these Exotic armor pieces. However, it's evident that these Exotics are set to be released during the course of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph itself. This can be derived from them bearing the Season of the Seraph marks on their icons.

The three Exotics in question include a helmet and armor for his legs and arms. Based upon the placeholders seen in the API, the arm piece is for Titans, the leg armor is for Hunters, and the helmet armor piece is for Warlocks. This is purely speculation for now. The scenario might be entirely different once the pieces go live in the game.

As for the release date, it's unclear when Bungie plans on releasing these pieces in Destiny 2. The probable explanation behind this would be that Gyrfalcon's Hauberk broke the game when it was released last season.

Bungie will be looking to avoid a similar situation with these Exotics during the Season of the Seraph, so they might take some extra time to ensure everything works.

The three new unnamed Exotic armor pieces (Image via Light.gg)

Regarding the source for these items, players can expect them to drop from the regular Legend Lost Sectors. These Lost Sectors keep rotating daily, so players must check in to see which Legend Lost Sector is in rotation and which armor piece it's dropping.

That said, given that these armor pieces are brand new, they'll drop more frequently whenever they're in rotation. Players can also expect these armor pieces to be in rotation more frequently.

Each of these Exotics will come with some unique intrinsic perks. However, it's difficult to say what these intrinsic perks will be at this point in time, given that little is known about these three armor pieces in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Overall, the Exotic collection in the game is quite interesting this season. There are a total of three Exotic weapons that players can get their hands on. Furthermore, Manticore, an Exotic SMG, drops from the Season Pass.

The new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, drops an Exotic Bow known as the Hierarchy of Needs and, finally, the Revision Zero, a hybrid weapon with multiple catalysts. The former two are already in the game, and the latter is scheduled to go live on Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph on December 20, after the weekly reset.

