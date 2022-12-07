How to get Seraph Key Codes quickly in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph? 

Seraph Key Codes can be considered the primary seasonal currency in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. They are equivalent to the Vestiges from Season 17 or the Treasure Coordinates from Season 18. However, the Seraph Key Codes in Season 19 are required to open up chests at the end of seasonal activities, called Heist Battlegrounds.

Similar to previous entries, players can earn this currency from almost every activity present in the game. The trick here is to find the most optimal method for fast and quick grinding. The Guardian's inventory can hold a total of 2000 codes at a time, which is four Destiny 2 Seraph chests in total.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph guide on obtaining Seraph Key Codes quickly

1) Heroic public event

Public event on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Public events have by far been the best option to earn Seraph Key Codes in Season 19, especially in locations such as EDZ or Savathun's Throne World. All of these locations are pretty busy in terms of events, as you will get a public event across very short intervals.

In EDZ, public events are one of the most common occurrences in the game, giving players enough chance to run a Heroic version near any one of the waypoints. Each Heroic completion drops a total of 240 Seraph Key Codes, as you will need to complete Heroic events nine times to reach the maximum count.

Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

However, in between events, you can also choose to head inside the Lost Sectors located in Trostland. Here, you will only need to defeat the final boss and unlock the chest to get 30 Seraph Key Codes as drops.

Seeing how EDZ is optimal for public events and Savathun's Throne World is for Lost Sectors, you can choose either one of the two mentioned options.

2) The Witch Queen Investigation mission

The Witch Queen Investigation mission (Image via Destiny 2)

The Investigation mission grants approximately 600 Seraph Key Codes per completion, which can be done repeatedly via an exploit. The methods to successfully perform the bug are as follows:

Follow the quest steps until you come to the part that says, "Rendezvous with the Contact."

Defeat the three Barrier guards.

Have one member of your fire team leave for a checkpoint on their character.

Wait for them to join back with a different character.

Talk to Fynch to get drops.

Have the member who left join back with their first character.

Rerun the same process in a cycle.

You can easily hit the 2000 mark by completing at least four instances of the same mission. Hence, run a playlist of Heist Battlegrounds to use your Seraph Key Codes, and head back to the mission to run through the same loop again.

3) Nightfall Strikes

Nightfall Strike difficulties (Image via Destiny 2)

Nightfall Strikes include four different difficulties, each granting Seraph Key Codes in different numbers. Since Adept and Hero can be done with random players, you can run the Strike solo with others and expect 400 Seraph Key Codes to drop on Adept difficulty.

Typically, the numbers vary in Hero difficulty, as you will get approximately 500 Seraph Codes here. However, if you're planning on running playlist Strikes, each completion will grant 280 Seraph Codes. This is slightly more than Heroic public events but takes way more time.

