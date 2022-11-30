5 things to do before Destiny 2 Season of Plunder ends

Seasonal activities in Destiny 2 play a significant role in the distribution of currencies and EXPs across multiple Guardians. While the ongoing Ketchcrash grants a lot of weapons and armor pieces, there are other things that everyone should focus on before the season ends.

The following article lists five things every player should do before the Season of Plunder ends. This primarily includes things that might either go away permanently or tasks that might help give players a headstart next season.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Obtaining Exotics, alongside four other things you need to do before Destiny 2 Season 18 ends

1) Delicate Tomb

Delicate Tomb as a reward for the season pass (Image via Destiny 2)

While Season of Plunder might come amid a lot of controversies, it introduced players to some of the best meta-defining weapons in the game. The Delicate Tomb is a primary example and was made for the newest Arc rework in Season 18.

The weapon can create Ionic Traces and efficiently Amplify Guardians, including Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters. Hence, F2P (free-to-play) players must reach level 35 in the current season pass and claim it before December 6. Once the season is over, the weapon will be moved to the Exotic Kiosk.

Consumers of The Witch Queen Standard edition will need to wait until Lightfall to claim it, and F2P players will lose it permanently if they miss out now.

2) Duty Bound

Duty Bound Auto Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

At the time of writing this article, Duty Bound is the last Nightfall weapon available to players through FALLEN SABER. Luckily, since this is one of the weapons that will be going away next season, players can farm both the normal and the Adept version of this weapon.

The best perk combinations are Triple Tap with Fourth Time's the Charm, or Triple Tap and Rampage.

3) Planetary materials

Planetary materials (Image via Destiny 2)

Season 19 will get rid of all the planetary materials in your inventory. If you've been playing Destiny 2 for over a year, there is a chance that you own big stacks of materials in your inventory. Thankfully, there is a way to utilize them in-game right now properly.

Based on the materials you own, Banshee can sell you Upgrade Modules, and Rahool can sell you Glimmers. You can also buy Legendary gears from either Devrim Kay or Failsafe and have them dismantled for Legendary Shards or Enhancement Cores.

4) Community event rewards

Donation chest in the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

While the community event might have been a little disappointing, there are a few rewards to take away from it. In the Tower, interact with the Donation Chest located within the Courtyard. Deposit a specific number of treasures (can be your planetary materials) and pick up the rewards.

The Donation Chests reward pool includes loot such as Enhancement Core, Upgrade Modules, Eliksni Quarters Gift Box, Enhancement Prism, Ascendant Shard, and Swashbuckler Ghost shell. The Donation Chest will go away once Season 19 hits arrive on December 6.

5) Get the ritual

Cry Mutiny ritual weapon (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie did enable bonus Reputation EXP gains from each playlist activity, including Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. Hence, getting the Cry Mutiny will be easier for everyone with bonus gains. The best recommendation here is to run the Nightfall Strike and speedrun it with a three-player fireteam.

Each completion will add up to a streak, further multiplying the amount of EXP gained. Once you get the weapon, you will need to reset Zavala's reputation again to get its Vanguard ornament. However, you can wait until the season finishes, as each ornament will be sent to the Exotic Kiosk under the "Legacy" section.

Here, three ornaments of Cry Mutiny will be available for purchase in exchange for 75,000 Glimmers, 100 Legendary Shards, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

