"Actively harmful to community sentiment": Destiny 2 players unhappy with Bungie's secrecy despite lackluster seasonal releases

Burnouts in video games are nothing unusual, especially for live service models such as Destiny 2. However, the multiplayer FPS title is facing its lowest player count and dry period ever, not due to the season's closing days but Bungie's repeated mistakes.

Besides releasing the same pattern of content every season for one year, players are fed up with waiting until the launch to learn about the next entry. While some don't care about this approach, most of the community is frustrated with Bungie's path.

Seasons 17 and 18 have immensely disappointed players with their bugged triumphs, old replayability, boring story-tellings, and unneeded sandbox changes (Airborne Effectiveness). However, everyone had to wait until the last hour to know anything regarding the seasonal themes and names.

This particular approach has been angering the community for quite some time now.

Bungie's secrecy about Destiny 2 seasons has been backfiring ever since The Witch Queen

While there have been no announcements regarding the upcoming theme of Season 19 or any activities in general, fans should note that Bungie has been open about all the changes it's implementing in the sandbox game. Hence, players' frustration and anger are towards the overall seasonal model and the company's lack of hyping it up.

Some major content creators share the same sentiment as the rest of the community, which has ultimately powered the voices of everyone with mutual feelings regarding this. Whether veteran or new, almost everyone in the community agrees that keeping upcoming content a secret until the last minute is making things worse.

As mentioned earlier, both seasons of Haunted and Plunder fell victim to some boring replayability that very few in the community enjoyed. Hence, if Bungie fails to deliver after keeping things in secrecy for almost three months, there is no point. Players think it is very harmful, considering the game's current state.

Aside from seasonal themes and activities, Bungie is yet to announce the upcoming Champion mods in artifacts. While Season of Plunder has been completely biased towards Arc 3.0, it will be interesting to see what the company puts forth for everyone to use in Season 19.

Sadly, with only seven days remaining, no one knows how to prepare for the endgame Nightfalls or what the story holds leading up to the Lightfall expansion. The only additions that have been announced include the following:

Destiny 2 subclass changes.

Divinity nerf.

Vaulted weapons.

Removal of planetary materials.

PvP ranking system.

New PvP seals.

New Destiny 2 Dungeon.

While players doubt that the overall model of Destiny 2 Season 19 will be any different from its previous counterparts, they feel that a trailer or title reveal would have been nice.

