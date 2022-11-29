Destiny 2 Season of Plunder records lowest player count ever

The overall map for Destiny 2 is not looking good, as the title faces its worst player count since launch. While the last few weeks have seen a massive drop in the playerbase due to content drought, the reason for a player's burnout is quite different from previous seasons.

Many players have left the game entirely to play something different, while others have decided to cancel their pre-orders for the upcoming expansion. It is safe to say that the current frustration among the community has built up over Bungie's several inconsistencies.

Over the past few months, the company seems to have upset its player base with events, replayability, controversial sandbox changes, and much more. As a result, the title now stands even below the top 30 stream charts of concurrent players.

The future of Destiny 2 isn't looking good if Bungie keeps following the same path as it is now

Over the last 30 days, Steam has recorded an average of 40,000 concurrent players in-game. This is almost 33% less than the previous month, which had 60,000. However, even then, Destiny 2 suffered a loss in the player count by 32%, compared to September.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Paul Tassi @PaulTassi Yep, a few weeks ago there was some debate about whether this was *actually* the lowest recorded playercount for D2 and well now, it definitely is twitter.com/Aztecross/stat… Yep, a few weeks ago there was some debate about whether this was *actually* the lowest recorded playercount for D2 and well now, it definitely is twitter.com/Aztecross/stat… https://t.co/52io5BFICz This is the lowest Destiny 2 player count on Steam has been in a very long time. twitter.com/paultassi/stat… This is the lowest Destiny 2 player count on Steam has been in a very long time. twitter.com/paultassi/stat… https://t.co/AskKP80LfX

The initial two weeks saw a decent spike, mainly due to the season's launch and Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid. But the fact that players lost interest in the game even during the annual Festival's runtime says a lot about how Bungie is perhaps taking the wrong steps with their seasonal model.

Over time, players have become tired of the same order in which Bungie has been putting up their content for three months. The Festival event also felt like a chore to some, where the company added a checklist for everyone to earn a seal.

Seasonal activities almost feel identical to each other, where each entry provides a 6-player mission, a 3-player quest, and additional seasonal challenges.

The Jman @th3jmanx [REDACTED] translates to the following:

- reskinned 6 player activity w/ red borders

- artifact with busted seasonal mods

- 8x3 thing to level up with heavy time gates

- a few minutes worth of story content

- no innovation to the core game [REDACTED] translates to the following:- reskinned 6 player activity w/ red borders- artifact with busted seasonal mods- 8x3 thing to level up with heavy time gates- a few minutes worth of story content- no innovation to the core game

While the concept of seasonal challenges was introduced with the Beyond Light expansion last year, Bungie has been following the pattern of activities for over two years now. So it is kind of obvious why players feel a need for change.

Seasonal launches have also been full of bugs as well, including broken weapons, visual glitches, error codes, and unknown deaths. Hence, with everything at hand, the Destiny 2 community is far off from the occasional "end of the season" burnout stage at the moment. It is much more serious than that.

Additionally, Airborne Effectiveness and SBMM (skill-based matchmaking) have been hot topics for PvP, which seems to have ruined the experience for a lot of players. It won't even take much time for the veterans to stop playing the game if Bungie keeps on taking the current path regarding seasons and sandbox.

