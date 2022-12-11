Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher loot table for all encounters

Like multiple Dungeons in the past, Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher has given the Guardians the freedom to farm every weapon countless times. Being a Western-themed activity, Bungie has put Tex Mechanica in almost all the gear, including weapons and armor.

Ranging across three significant encounters, players can collect various weapons upon completing each. The following article will list the loot table for all three encounters and give everyone an idea of what to expect from them.

This also helps players load up at a checkpoint for a specific encounter, especially if they're looking to farm one particular weapon and its god roll.

Disclaimer: This article is solely for the Spire of the Watcher loot table and does not explain how each mechanic works in detail.

Every weapon from different encounters in Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher

1) Ascend the Spire

Ascend encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

The first significant encounter re-introduces players to the primary mechanic of the Dungeon, where everyone needs to collect a specific buff from Minotaurs, shoot nodes, and connect them by following the yellow wires. After a few tries, it's a straightforward mechanic.

Final loot chest (Image via Destiny 2)

The following are the gears available for drop in the loot pool for this encounter:

Long Arm Arc Scout Rifle.

Seventh Seraph Carbine Auto Rifle.

Terminus Horizon Arc Machine Gun.

Legendary headpiece.

Legendary gauntlet.

Legendary leg armor.

The final chest spawns near the last gravity elevator, as players must keep making their way to the top of the tower upon looting.

2) Akelous, The Siren's Current

Akelous boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Akelous is the first central boss with the model of a huge Vex Harpy, similar to the Consecrated Mind from the Garden of Salvation. Players need to connect the nodes to four different Arc batteries with the Arctrician buff and start the DPS phase by shooting 12 eyes on the boss.

The loot available in the loot chest after defeating the boss is as follows:

Terminus Horizon Arc Machine Gun.

Wilderflight Void Grenade Launcher.

Seventh Seraph Office Revolver Hand Cannon.

Legendary gauntlet.

Legendary chest piece.

Legendary class item.

The loot chest can be found in the middle of the platform with four nodes. However, with the encounter's completion, a passageway will open up, leading everyone to a new encounter.

3) Persys, Primordial Ruin

Persys boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Persys is Dungeon's final boss, as the encounter throws in a combination of all the mechanics players have done in the Dungeon so far. Players will need to quickly shoot red wire nodes and connect yellow wire nodes from one room to another.

The loot available with the final chest includes:

Liminal Vigil Stasis Sidearm.

Hierarchy of Needs Solar Exotic Bow.

All weapons are available from previous encounters.

All armor pieces are available from previous encounters.

The final chest spawns in the isolation/starting room of the last encounter.

4) Secret chests

After the opening encounter, the first secret chest is located within the first jumping puzzle. Players can follow the video below, as the location is pretty tricky. The first hidden chest is located past the third collectible on the platforms.

The second chest, however, is more straightforward than the first. Once players descend by completing red-wired puzzles, they will come across an electrocuted room.

The secret chest can be found below one of the stairs, under a vent.

