Where to find the Resonance Amps and secret chest in Destiny 2 Operation Seraph's Shield 

The latest Exotic mission in Destiny 2, Operation Seraph's Shield, lets players take to space and acquire a brand new craftable weapon. The ongoing season has also brought in some collectibles scattered across the game's open world, some of which have been added to the mission's tileset.

The following article will guide you through the location of these collectibles: The Resonance Amps. These Amps are often identified by their prism shape, yellow glow, and a piece of distinct classical music playing within. Typically, there is a secret chest hidden within the mission, which is accessible by cracking a small puzzle.

Destiny 2 Operation Seraph's Shield location guide: Four Resonance Amps and secret chest

1) Orbital.Engineering.Shaft.Platform

Before heading into the mission, please note that you will need to have all 12 Resonance Amps looted across Europa and Moon. A detailed guide on all the locations can be found at this link.

Additionally, you will need to have the Operation Seraph Shield mission completed once, or else the game will prevent you from looting these Amps.

Once done, if the Enhanced Resonance Amp in your inventory shows "Orbital.Engineering.Shaft.Platform", follow these steps:

Pick up the scanner buff and interact with the second console to open the door to multiple platforms.

Instead of heading across, jump up the platforms.

The Resonance Amp will be located on the topmost platform, as shown in the image below.

Resonance Amp location (Image via Destiny 2)

Each Amp you loot will guarantee a different deepsight IKELOS weapon drop. However, you need to keep at least 16 Resonance Stems to reveal four different locations within the mission.

If the first location you reveal happens to be located after specific encounters (Suppressor, Hive Knight boss, final boss), you will need to start the mission all over again.

2) Orbital.Engineering.Servers.Column

This Amp can be found at the location where you pick up the Operator buff for the very first time. After you pick up the buff, your next objective is to look for a glowing keypad in one of the red rooms. The Resonance Amp can be found within the same room as the keypad, in between the two pillars.

Second Resonance Amp location (Image via Destiny 2)

The image above might provide a clearer idea of the location.

3) Orbital.Logistics.Foyer.Hall

The Resonance Amp can be found after you pass through the jumping puzzle in space and defeat the Hive Knight boss inside the orbital platform. Once the boss is dead, look for a hall with lasers in it. This is similar to the timed lasers you encounter in the Heist Battlegrounds.

Third Resonance Amp location (Image via Destiny 2)

The Resonance Amp can be found right at the end of this hallway.

4) Orbital.Control.Nexus.Upload

The last piece of the Resonance Amp can be found after defeating the final boss. Follow the waypoint as shown on your minimap and look to your left before uploading the virus.

Final Resonance Amp location within Operation Seraph Shield (Image via Destiny 2)

The image above might provide a clearer idea of the location within the upload room.

Secret chest locations

Secret chest at the end of the final boss (Image via Destiny 2)

To reveal the first secret chest in the mission, look for flying drones in random locations. Pick up a scanner buff and look for the yellow glow on these drones, and shoot them in order. A message will appear saying "Drones disabled//Security door: opened". The chest can be found on the right side of the final upload room.

Typically, you can loot this once per week in one account.

