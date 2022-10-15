Xur is selling a PvE god roll IKELOS SMG in Destiny 2 right now (October 14 to 18) 

Xur is back with his wares this weekend, and Destiny 2 players are in for a treat. With Storm Grenades and Arc builds going at full force against Grandmaster enemies, Agent of the Nine is here to add fuel to the fire (or thunder, for that matter).

Since the daily reset on October 14, 2022, Xur has decided to set up his shop on Nessus, near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. The path to get to him is straightforward.

Players simply need to spawn, go straight, and look for a giant crimson tree on the right side of the road. He will be here until the upcoming weekly reset on October 18, 2022.

All items in Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 8 (October 14 to 18)

As mentioned earlier, Xur can be found on Nessus this week, alongside six Exotics and a bunch of Legendary gear. Typically, each piece of equipment has different costs, be it weapons, armor, or gear from vaulted activities.

Like the previous week, players will be happy to know that Xur's shop has some powerful items for veterans and new players.

1) Exotics

Liar's Handshake (Image via Destiny 2)

For Exotics, Xur is selling the following pieces of gear:

Hard Light Auto Rifle.

Liar's Handshake for Hunters with 23 Strength and 62 base stats.

Lion Rampant for Titans with 15 Discipline and 65 base stats.

Crown of Tempests for Warlocks with 17 Recovery and 62 base stats.

Liar's Handshake is the highlight among the Exotic gear on the first page since this Exotic is the primary choice for Hunters with Arc 3.0 builds. Crown of Tempests is also an excellent choice for Arc Warlocks, considering how the armor piece can restore Arc abilities based on ability or Jolt kills.

Hawkmoon (Image via Destiny 2)

On the second page, however, the Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale are being sold with great PvP perks. The former consists of Opening Shot, which could be an excellent replacement for Rangefinder next week, alongside the latter with Vorpal Weapon.

Players can buy these Exotics in exchange for 125,000 Glimmers, 1 Exotic Cipher, 200 Legendary Shards, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

2) Legendary

Death Adder SMG (Image via Destiny 2)

The Legendary section in Xur shop consists of seven different Legendary weapons, alongside five armor sets for each class.

To start, the Solar Lightweight Framed Death Adder is being sold with the Auto-Loading Holster and Disruption Break, which players can consider for a solo PvE approach.

However, this weekend, the show's star is a Submachine Gun called IKELOS SMG V1.0.2. The perks on the weapon this week are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Handling, and Range, alongside Fluted Barrel for increased Handling and Stability.

Appended Mag for increased Magazine size, alongside Flared Magwell for increased Stability.

Subsistence for partial reload of the magazine after kills.

Demolitionist for grenade energy after each kill.

IKELOS SMG V1.0.2 (Image via Destiny 2)

IKELOS SMG is also an Arc weapon, making it one of the best primaries in the current sandbox alongside the Demolitionist perk. Any class can pair this up with Storm Grenades to clear through low-tier and high-tier activities.

Lightkin Strides (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of armor, the only worthy piece is the leg armor for the Hunters. Lightkin Strides is being sold with 23 Intellect and 63 base stats.

