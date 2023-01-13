Destiny 2 The Witch Queen quest guide: Trust goes both ways quest guide  

While Destiny 2 The Witch Queen campaign is almost a year old, there are still some aspects of the expansion that might be left untouched by most players. From exploring new locations to completing various quests, some would be surprised to see just how much the Year 5 expansion has in store.

The quest in question here is called "Trust goes both ways", which can be acquired from Fynch after completing the introductory Witch Queen missions. The reward upon completing this mission is the Likely Suspect Fusion Rifle, which will be a guaranteed red border.

The following article will guide you through all five steps required to complete this mission, locations on region chests, the fastest ways to defeat 100 Scorns, and more.

Trust goes both ways quest guide from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

1) Looting chests

To complete the quest's first step, you must find three regional chests scattered around Savathun's Throne World. These chests can be identified by their yellow color. The following are the locations where you will find these chests with Throne World:

I) Quagmire Location 1:

Head over to the bridge where the public event starts and jump down onto the ledge to your left. Once on the ledge, you will see a small gap between the two ledges under the bridge. As mentioned above, you will find the regional chest within this small gap between the two ledges. The image given below might provide a more precise idea.

Regional chest location under the bridge (Image via Destiny 2)

II) Quagmire Location 2

The second regional chest within the Quagmire location can be navigated from near the Lost Sector. You can view the chest on the ledge opposite the four lanterns on the ground. The image given below might provide a clearer idea of the location.

Chest location on Quagmire (Image via Destiny 2)

III) Miasma

Head over to the Miasma location and look for a Hive structure located within here. Go inside and climb to the top of the structure by taking the ledges attached to the wall. The regional chest can be found here at the very end of the topmost ledge. The image given below will help provide a clearer idea of the location.

Third location for the regional chest in Miasma (Image via Destiny 2)

You can also choose to locate some of the regional chests located on other planets by spotting a small icon that looks like a plus sign with a dot in the middle. There are nine regional chests located within Savanthun's Throne World.

2) Defeating Scorns and completing a public event

Miasma location on Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

The second step requires players to defeat 100 Scorns and complete a public event in the Miasma location. The best option is to run the "Ferry the Resonance Splinter", which throws in multiple Scorn enemies for the duration of its runtime.

3) Collect Faction chests and complete patrols

Faction chests (Image via Destiny 2)

Before heading in, equip the Wombo Detector mod in your Ghosts. Using this, all resources, including chests, will be visible to you within a 50m range on Miasma. The Factions' chests you're looking for are colored dark green.

The additional objective requires you to complete two patrols in Miasma. Upon completion, talk to Fynch to obtain the Likely Suspect Fusion Rifle.

